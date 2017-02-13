The Guidance & Counselling Department of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School has partnered with a number of Pastors in Anguilla in holding the first of two seminars for both male and female students.

The ‘A-Men Seminar’, for Fourth Form Boys, as it is called, was conducted for most of the day on Wednesday, February 1, at the Mount Fortune Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The participants were divided into eight groups. The conducting pastors from several denominations were: Pastor Trent Berg from the Seventh-day Adventist Church; Pastor David Christmas of Faith Baptist Church; Pastor James Harrigan of the Kingdom Vision Apostolic Church; Bishop Bernard Joseph of the New Testament Church; Mr. Ivan Connor of the Christian Fellowship Church; Pastor Rodwell Grant of Bethany Gospel Hall; and Pastor Albert Isaac of the Church of Christ. They were assisted by a number of other persons during the interactive sessions.

The various subject areas of the seminar, aimed at appealing to the interest and participation of the male students included: “What it means to be a man”; “Healthy relationships with girls”; “Drugs and Alcohol”; “Sex and Me”; “I aint no Punk”; Resolving conflict”; Sexting, Pornography & Media”.

The second seminar will be held for Fourth Form girls on July 1.