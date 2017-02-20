A FULL COAT OF ARMS FOR ANGUILLA

Plans are in progress to enhance Anguilla’s Coat of Arms to a full national symbol to commemorate the upcoming celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution.

The initiative was launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday afternoon, February 14. Principal Assistant Secretary, Mr. Kenneth Hodge, briefed the media on the matter.

“The Government of Anguilla has requested that the Coat of Arms be enhanced by the College of Arms in the United Kingdom by the addition of a Crest and two supporters, together with the formal adoption of the country’s Motto ‘Unity, Strength & Endurance’ as a means of marking the 50th Anniversary of [the Anguilla Revolution]” he said.

Mr. Hodge continued: “The College of Arms has been approached by the UK Representative of the Government of Anguilla, Mrs. Blondel Cluff. They have advised that such a modification would not impact upon the Flag or any other use of the current Arms of the country as the Shield is a distinct element of a Coat of Arms and is conventionally used separately…We are simply enhancing it and making it into a full fledge Coat of Arms.”

The Principal Assistant Secretary explained that a Selection Committee had been approved by Executive Council to oversee the work. Among other things, the Committee will consider the submitted designs and, in the first instance, it will compile three final designs and then there will be one final selection to be taken to Executive Council for approval.

Mr. Hodge went on: “This is a wide-ranging Committee and is composed as follows: “Dr. Wycliffe Fahie, representing the Stamp Advisory Committee; Mr. Ken Banks, representing the Anguilla Archaeological and Historical Society; Mr. Bren Romney and Ms. Shellya Rogers, representing the Department of Youth and Culture; the Permanent Secretary, Home Affairs, Mrs. Chanelle Petty Barrett and the Principal Assistant Secretary, Mr. Kenneth Hodge; Mr. Colville L. Petty, Historian; Mr. Ivor Hodge, representing the media; Mr. Rodney Rey, representing the Anguilla Honours and Awards Committee; Mr. Vanburn Brooks, representing the private sector; and Mrs. Gertrude Saunders from the Ministry of Home Affairs will provide the relevant clerical support.

“As you can see, we have a wide-ranging committee that will be tasked with considering the various designs and coming up with three and ultimately, a final design. It must be noted as well that once Executive Council has approved the design, it goes off to the College of Arms. That is where the real technical work begins. They will have to craft it, employing the relevant standards.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Shellya Rogers, who is working with Mr. Hodge, announced that there will be a series of radio talks and spots this week to create an awareness about the new Coat of Arms. “This Friday at 12 pm, there will be a consultative discussion with a number of graphic designers and art teachers from across the island,” she reported. “This will give us an opportunity to speak to them on some of the specific aspects on what we would like them to focus on. We will also have a number of public consultations to sensitise the public on different aspects of the Coat of Arms for Anguilla.”

The cost of the enhancement of the Coat of Arms will be met by the United Kingdom as a gift to the people of Anguilla.