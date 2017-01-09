ZIKA UPDATE – MINISTRY OF HEALTH REPORTS TOTAL OF EIGHTEEN (18) CONFIRMED ZIKA CASES BETWEEN JANUARY AND NOVEMBER, 2016

The Ministry of Health, through the Caribbean Public Health Agency, has now confirmed a total of eighteen (18) cases of locally-acquired Zika infection to date. These reflect samples sent from individuals presenting symptoms between January and November of 2016. Surveillance and testing continues for individuals with symptoms compatible with Zika infection. These symptoms include fever, rash, joint pain, conjunctivitis (red eyes), muscle pain and headache.

The Ministry of Health, Anguilla, would like to impress upon the general public that controlling the spread of Zika remains a priority. Zika and the other diseases caused by the Aedes mosquito such as Chik-V and Dengue, remain not only a significant public health threat, but also a threat to commerce and tourism in Anguilla. Reducing the risk of further transmission of Zika and these other mosquito-borne infections relies mainly on eliminating the mosquito breeding sites and reducing contact between mosquitoes and people.

Remove stagnant water from your premises; cover water storage containers; ensure cisterns are screened or covered; avoid accumulating solid and bulky waste. Use insect repellent and wear protective clothing when outdoors. Stay in areas with screens. Since the Aedes mosquitoes are day-biting mosquitoes, it is recommended that those who sleep during the daytime, particularly young children, the sick or elderly, use mosquito nets to provide protection. If you are pregnant women contact your care provider for a bed net. Mosquito coils or other insecticide vaporizers may also be considered.

Members of the public are once again urged to utilize the free bulky waste removal service offered by the Environmental Health Unit of the Department of Health Protection. This includes removal of derelict vehicles. For assistance accessing this service please call the Environmental Health Unit at 497 2631 or 497 5485.

Every individual must do his/her part for it is only through the collective action that we will be able to prevent the spread of Zika and the other mosquito-borne diseases.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)