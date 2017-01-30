Webster Twins Graduate with M.Ed

On Saturday 17th December 2016, Krystie and Krystal Webster, daughters of Zulma Webster, graduated from The University of Oklahoma with their Master’s degree in Instructional Leadership and Academic Curriculum – Elementary Education.

Through all the challenges and experiences, during their studies, the sisters were determined to be successful and as a result of their hard work and dedication they were both able to maintain and graduate with a 4.0 GPA.

They wish to give God thanks and praises, and also wish to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to their mother who has been supportive of them every step of the way. They also wish to thank friends and family for their prayers and well wishes during their studies.

– Contributed