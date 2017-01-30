Webster Twins Graduate with M.Ed

anguillian
By anguillian January 30, 2017 10:32 Updated

Related Articles

 

 

twins

Krystie and Krystal Webster

On Saturday 17th December 2016, Krystie and Krystal Webster, daughters of Zulma Webster, graduated from The University of Oklahoma with their Master’s degree in Instructional Leadership and Academic Curriculum – Elementary Education.

Through all the challenges and experiences, during their studies, the sisters were determined to be successful and as a result of their hard work and dedication they were both able to maintain and graduate with a 4.0 GPA.

They wish to give God thanks and praises, and also wish to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to their mother who has been supportive of them every step of the way. They also wish to thank friends and family for their prayers and well wishes during their studies.

– Contributed

anguillian
By anguillian January 30, 2017 10:32 Updated

Socialize

Facebook

Advertisement

Latest Poll

Do you like the new layout of the Anguillian ?