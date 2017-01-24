VALLEY SCHOOL BENEFITS FROM LIONS CLUB’S DONATION

The Anguilla Lions Club has moved from a position where, rather than seeing about the interest of its own members in some ways, it is pursuing a course whereby it intends to give some tangible assistance to the community from its varied events.

Part of that assistance has been given to The Valley Primary School, a stone’s throw from the Tamarind Tree and Trough area where the Lions Club had one of its biggest and most successful Christmas Tree Lighting functions less than a month ago.

Out of the proceeds, the Club has donated a set of computer printing equipment to the school. “We always shared a spirit of camaraderie by helping each other, but this time we came together for a positive cause for the community,” Mr. Derrick Richardson, Vice President of the Club, said at a handing over ceremony on Monday this week. “We used our Christmas Tree Lighting as a means of raising funds towards that end. This year we found our activities to be profitable, and that we are in a position to give back.”

Principal of the school, Mrs. Jasmine Hodge-Thomas, commented: “The motto of the Lions Club is ‘Giving Back to the Community’ and the Club is now donating to our school. We are very grateful for its donation of five black and white computer printers and one colour printer.

“Mr. Brent Warner, the Club’s President, and Mr. Derrick Richardson, the Vice President, were instrumental in ensuring that we got these printers. We are grateful to them and the Lions Club. The children will benefit greatly from this kindness.”