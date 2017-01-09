UWI Open Campus Facilitates Second Numeracy Development Workshop for Primary School Teachers

Dr. Coreen Leacock, Mathematics Education Lecturer at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI), last week conducted another Numeracy Development Workshop for Primary School Teachers on Anguilla. The 12-16 December Workshop for forty (40) Kindergarten to Grade 3 Teachers was organised by the UWI Open Campus Anguilla in collaboration with the Education Department.

Speaking at the opening of the Workshop at the Anguilla Football Association Conference Room, Education Services Planner, Mrs. Dawn Reid said that the Ministry of Education was pleased to be again partnering with the UWI Open Campus and Dr. Leacock to deliver this important workshop, as improving student performance is Mathematics was one of the key priority areas for Anguilla and the region.

Chief Education Officer, Mrs. Rhonda Connor thanked the Teachers for their contributions and for making attendance at the workshop a priority, especially during this time of the year.

Manager for the UWI Open Campus BOTs, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks also thanked the Ministry for continuing the collaboration with the UWI on such an important initiative and assured the Teachers that if the participation and feedback from last year’s workshop was any indication, they were in for an educational treat.

Dr. Leacock, who is known for her unique style of “making Maths fun” said that she was pleased to be back in Anguilla and looked forward to another interactive session of mutual learning.

This is the second such workshop to be conducted by Dr. Leacock, who is also the Academic Coordinator for the Eastern Caribbean Joint Board of Teacher Education. Last December, some thirty-eight (38) Grades 4-6 Primary School Teachers participated in a similar skills development session.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)