Update on the Exportation of Seafood to St. Martin / St. Maarten

In a letter addressed to Governor Christina Scott and Minister Curtis Richardson published in last week’s Anguillian, Mr. Aristo Richardson- in his capacity as President of the Anguilla Fisher Folk Association (AFFA) – raised several concerns surrounding the export of seafood to St. Martin.

The letter was written on 21 November 2016, and since then several things addressing the concerns of the fisher folk have taken place.

As reported in The Anguillan (16 December 2016), the issue surrounding fishing related trade between Anguilla and St Martin was discussed in detail during the December meeting between Mme. Anne Laubies, Préfète of St Martin/St Barth’s and the Governor. The parties agreed to continue talks until a clear process for the export of seafood from Anguilla to French St Martin is agreed.

Last week (20 January, 2017) The Anguillian also reported on a workshop aimed at informing Anguillian fisher folk the detailed EU Seafood Handling requirements that need to be met in order to sell seafood to French St. Martin.

While exportations of seafood to French St. Martin are currently on hold for Anguillian fisher folk, the exportation to Dutch St. Maarten from Anguilla continues as local fishers find it easier to meet the less stringent Dutch requirements.

Further details regarding the requirements can be obtained from the Department of Fisheries and Marine Resources (DFMR) (264)497-2871 or by emailing the DFMR on Fisheries@gov.ai

Requirements for Anguillian Fisher folk to sell seafood

St. Martin

• Must meet EU standards

• A list of requirements for EU certification is available from the Department of fisheries and Marine Resources.

• Avoid selling fish with high risk of ciguatoxins contamination. Conch sales prohibited as the species is protected by the Convention on the International Trade of Endangered Species (CITES) Convention

• Pay import tax to French Authorities. • Government of Anguillla Commercial fishing license from the Department of Fisheries

St. Maarten

• Government of Anguilla Export permit from the Department of Fisheries

• Obtain certification from Dutch authorities.

• Fish must be transported on a registered vessel. Vessel registration can be obtained at Public Works Department Marine Unit.

• A health/catch certificate must be obtained from the Government of Anguilla Environmental Health Unit

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)