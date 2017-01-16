UK MINISTER AT AIRPORT AND SCHOOL PROJECTS

One of two sites in Anguilla visited by the United Kingdom Minister, Lady Joyce Anelay, and to which media representatives were invited, was the twinned Fire Hall and Control Tower project now under constructed. She was accompanied by Governor Christina Scott, Chief Minister, Victor Banks, Minister of Infrastructure, Mr. Curtis Richardson, and other Government officials.

The visiting Minister was met at the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport by Mr. Marcel Fahie, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Sherman Williams, Acting CEO, Mr. Barnett Allen, Consultant and other senior personnel.

Some 20 percent of the cost of the Air Traffic Control Tower and the Fire Hall is being provided by the UK Government.

While at that site Baroness Anelay, and two students from the Adrian T. Hazell Primary School, placed a time capsule inside the porch area of the fire station building. The PVC capsule, containing certain documents, is not to be opened until the next 50 years, 2067. Earlier in the day the British Minister visited the school where a new block of classrooms was built from UK funds.

The Baroness left Anguilla on Tuesday to visit St.Kitts-Nevis.