Tribute to the Honourable James Ronald Webster By the Hon. Chief Minister, Mr. Victor Banks (January 13, 2017 — St. Mary’s Anglican Church)

We are here today to celebrate the life and contribution of a man who we uphold as the “Father of our Nation” — because of the central role he played in leading our island, Anguilla, out of the clutches of a hostile political union that had stifled the dreams and aspirations of our people for many years.

The Honourable James Ronald Webster whose mortal remains now lie here in this Church was part of a group of determined Anguillans from all walks of life; on the island; as well as across the world who came together — united for the common purpose of building a new Anguilla — a nation proud; strong; and free.

This band of pioneers; stalwarts of that revolution; must all be commended for helping to clear the path towards a modern Anguilla — but Mr. Webster remains the undisputable Leader of the Anguilla Revolution. No other personality of that uncertain period commanded wider acclaim than Mr. Webster, for his unwavering determination to the cause of freedom and justice for the people of Anguilla.

The Honourable James Ronald Webster was the first Chief Minister of Anguilla. But as Chief Minister of Anguilla on this somber occasion, I have the unenviable task of being at the center of the arrangements for a fitting memorial to this great Leader and Patriot.

Indeed this is the first State Funeral in the history of our island. It is therefore a great challenge to satisfy all the wishes of so many grateful Anguillans — who want to grant the Father of our Nation the best “send-off” possible. This bespeaks the widespread love and respect accorded his legacy — as well as an acknowledgement of the great contribution he has made to their lives — indeed to Anguilla as a whole.

I would however, encourage all of us not to sully his memory by trying to outdo each other by brandishing our appreciation and gratitude for him in any manner that may unwittingly cause discord and division. Let us remember that Mr. Webster was a man of a quiet disposition — averse to loudness and boastfulness — and never inclined to embrace confusion. And so we must be encouraged to celebrate his memory in an atmosphere of unity and peace.

For his unequalled contribution to the cause of Anguilla, the late Hon. James Ronald Webster was awarded with the Anguilla Badge of Honour and Queen’s Certificate. It was not an award that he sought after — nor craved. Indeed one may truly say that neither was it an award that adequately commends his contribution to this our patrimony.

Over the course of the last five weeks since his untimely passing, many have recounted his life in other reflections and tributes over various media. But this tribute may suffice to register the appreciation of a grateful Anguillian People for the leadership role that he played in securing our island for present and future generations.

We can all agree that it is most appropriate to celebrate the lives and contributions made by outstanding citizens of our island. But Mr. Webster stands out glowingly among those stalwarts and pioneers and as a consequence what we do for him must reflect the stature of this great man.

Speaking to the last surviving founder of the Revolution, the Hon. John “Bob” Rogers, yesterday he told me — quite emphatically, that: “If it were not for Mr. Ronald Webster the Revolution would not have been successful!” Who would venture to question this characterization of Mr. Webster’s contribution?

And so this State Celebration today is but a small step towards fulfilling that lofty purpose. This has been an entire week of national mourning. Mr. Webster’s body has been “lying in state” for viewing since the Special Sitting of the Anguilla House of Assembly on Wednesday. On that occasion present and past legislators had the opportunity to pay tribute to his life and service at the Hon. Atlin Noraldo Harrigan Parliamentary Building.

As a mark of respect, flags have been flying at half-mast since his passing on December 9th, until the setting of the sun on this somber day. A Police Guard of Honour is in attendance. A contingent of uniformed officers will bear the coffin in and out of the Church and on to a National Monument overlooking the Webster Park, specially designed and constructed in his honour. It is intended that this Burial Site will memorialize his life and service to our island for generations to come.

And as you can see the Casket is appropriately draped with the National Flag.

It would be remiss of me not to mention on this occasion that in addition to his leadership in the revolution he championed the cause of social justice. Thus it was his singular vision and leadership that led to the establishment of the Anguilla Social Security System over thirty-five years ago. And he did so for his people in the midst of widespread dissent and opposition.

That Social Security System today is the single most important institution for national development and the furtherance of social justice. It is therefore both commendable and appropriate that the Board and Management of the Anguilla Social Security System have agreed a huge contribution to the realization of this memoriam.

I believe that all of this is a fitting yet humble ceremonial to this outstanding Anguillian Leader who helped to shape the freedoms that we enjoy today — and who especially brightened this little corner of God’s vineyard that he truly loved and represented with genuine care and compassion.

Let me also acknowledge the coverage accorded this somber occasion here today by our various media outlets including Radio Anguilla; ATV and the Anguillian Newspaper — as well as all of you who have come from near and far to celebrate the life of this exceptional man. We are indeed grateful for the respect and honour you have thus extended to us at this time of national reflection and sadness.

We sincerely hope that this collective token of national respect accorded the fallen Father of our Nation will bring much comfort to his grieving family, relatives and friends. To the family, relatives and loved ones, we pray God’s divine guidance and comfort during these very difficult moments — and even more so in the days, weeks and months ahead.

On the very eve of the Fiftieth Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution it is especially heart wrenching as we realize that he will not be here to celebrate this milestone achievement with us, as well as to hear for himself the many accolades that will undoubtedly be piled on him during those celebrations.

However, we must expect that our grief and sadness can in no measure, compare with that being experienced by his dear wife and devoted companion Mrs. Cleopatra “Cleo” Webster who has been with him through many changing situations of his life. She has indeed been a pillar of strength and unwavering support until the very end. Our prayers are with her and the entire family during this very difficult period.

Mr. Webster has touched the lives of all Anguillans of all walks of life through his service and his generosity. To lead Anguilla down the path to becoming a nation “proud strong and free” was the vision that he espoused throughout his life and it has become the cementing mantra of our people over the lasts fifty years. We thank him for the humility of his leadership style that has been the distinguishing mark of his service to the people of Anguilla.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!