TRIBUTE TO “BELTO” FROM FRIEND, RALPH HODGE

Mr. Ralph Hodge, a longstanding friend of the late Albert “Belto” Hughes, was among a number of persons who paid tribute to him following his passing on December 22. Mr. Hodge, a former top civil servant, gave his tribute in a radio broadcast on Wednesday, January 4.

“I met the late Albert Emanuel Hughes long before he was a Minister of Government or a Parliamentary Secretary – and on a gruelling campaign trail,” he recalled. “In the 2005 general election he taught me lessons of life I can never forget. At the head of the list was that I should treat all others with dignity just as I would expect them to treat me, and always to remember that honesty is a virtue.”

Mr. Hodge went on: “A devoted family man, a humanitarian, a boat-owner and captain, a builder, an Anguillian ambassador and a loyal friend, he lived a life of doing whatever he could, in his own way, to ensure a better life for all Anguillians. In a world where it is difficult to trust anyone calling himself or herself a politician, even in a tiny society like Anguilla, I can assuredly say that Belto was one of the honest few…His main interest was to faithfully serving not only the people of West End/Long Bay, but all over the island. He expressed that position to me on several occasions. On hearing his political philosophy, and as one who dealt with politicians during most of my life, I knew that I had found someone as a political partner.

“The West End and Long Bay communities ought to be proud of his service to his district since he stepped on the political scene. He was always at the forefront of the battle for the concerns and rights of the district’s fishermen and was a unifying force within the West End boat-racing community. Among his most outstanding boats were the Light & Peace and De Wizard. His name will be forever etched in the memories of Anguilla boat-racing. We will not forget the contributions of Captain Belto.

“He spearheaded the drive to build the existing pier at The Cove and was always there when a fishing problem erupted. The road from West End to George Hill was paved mainly due to his insistence as Minister of Works. When there was an issue regarding the parking lot at the water desalination plant at Crocus Bay, Belto was firm in reading the Riot Act regarding the demarcation lines for the plant, allowing for public parking and access to the beach.

“The soul brother was loved because he was a caring person who firmly believed and realised that he was a servant of the people and not their master. He may have appeared as an overly quiet man, but embedded in that quietness was the heart of a lion. He was the politician who, when he said no, meant no; and when he said yes, meant yes. This should be the litmus test for anyone in the realm of politics especially in a society as ours.

“Albert Hughes looked at the interests of Anguilla before his personal benefit. Can you remember him standing in the House of Assembly and questioning the three-year salary increase that would have opened the doors for significant increases to politicians? Despite that it would have meant more money for him, he knew it would mean problems for Anguilla in the years ahead.”

Mr. Hodge made the point that, in a small community like Anguilla, it will be a challenge to find “a quality replacement for the humble, honest, caring statesman, the Honourable Albert Emanuel Hughes.”

He added: “We thank Belto’s immediate family for sharing his wonderful life with us. I pray that his legacy as an honest politician will in time transform other politicians into true statesmen as he has so humbly shown us. May his wonderful memories live on forever and may his soul rest in perpetual peace.”