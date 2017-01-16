The International Society of Business Leaders Recognizes Hubert M. Hughes

Hubert M. Hughes is the Chief Executive Officer and Principal Private Investigator of Anguilla Multifaceted Professional Security Services Inc (AMPSS), a private security and investigation firm dedicated to providing armed and unarmed uniform security guard services. Serving residences, the hospitality industry, banks, schools, hospitals, manufacturing, warehousing and commercial institutions, the firm was incorporated in Anguilla and is comprised of two principal officers with a combined industry experience of over fifty years.

As CEO, Hubert is responsible for strategic planning and implementation, and also conducts due diligence checks, criminal background checks, cold case reviews, fraud investigations and other related national, regional and international investigations.

Hubert is the former Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Royal Turks and Caicos Police Force, where he was a member of the strategic oversight group that was appointed by the Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands to develop investigation strategies and lead the investigation of Government Ministers suspected of public corruption. He is seasoned in all aspects of crime investigation, intelligence gathering, VIP protection, threat and risk assessments, transnational organized crime, and incident room implementation and management, strategic planning, and community policing. In his storied, 35+ year career he has led the way on cases involving hostage negotiation, disaster management, the use of intrusive surveillance, money laundering techniques and asset tracking and forfeiture, undercover operations.

Hubert holds a Level 7 Executive diploma from the Charter Management Institute UK and a Certificate in Strategic Management from the Bramshill Police College. In addition, he has received numerous certificates in law enforcement management, investigations, intelligence and analysis from leading training institutions throughout the Caribbean region, North America and the UK. He is a member of the International Security Industry Organization (ISIO) and enjoys networking with other top professionals.

– Press Release

January 6, 2017

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)