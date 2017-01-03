TERRENCE ROGERS NAMED NATIONAL 2016 EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR AT ANGUILLA TOURISM GALA

ANGUILLA, BWI – On December 2, Cap Juluca’s Senior Beach Attendant Terrence Rogers, was awarded the Employee of the Year trophy by The Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association and the Anguilla Tourist Board at the All-Red gala event held at DaVida’s Restaurant at Crocus Bay. The annual event is Anguilla’s most glittering affair of the year and was the finale to Tourism Week 2016.

The theme of this year’s tourism campaign was “Transforming our Industry for success through partnership and community engagement.” The annual awards and gala were created to give recognition to individuals nominated for providing the best service in Anguilla’s tourism industry.

Rogers won this award based on being a most valuable staff member at Cap Juluca – charming and serving repeat and new guests and their families since 1997. He was nominated for this prestigious honor, one of 14 awards given at the ceremony, by his supervisor Beach Supervisor Darren Moses. Moses praised Terrence Rogers for his guest customer service prowess, sense of hospitality, friendliness and likeability and positive attitude.

In addition, to excelling at his job and being highly respected by his colleagues, Rogers is very involved in island community activities including co-founding and coaching the Lion’s Children’s Football Programme, serving as an active member of the Ebenezer Men’s Fellowship and being a 2016-2017 platinum sponsor of Shining Stars, the female championship football team. He is highly athletic and has been the captain of Cap Juluca’s basketball team, represented Anguilla at the CONCACAF football championships in the Dominican Republic and has excelled at football, basketball and cricket.

As 2016 Employee of the Year, Rogers received the tourism trophy, a dinner for two, regional and international recognition for himself and Cap Juluca, and is now Anguilla’s nominee to the Caribbean Hotel Tourism Association Employee of the Region recognition award.

– Press Release

