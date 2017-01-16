Sunshine Theatre Awardees

The Sunshine Theatre Company in its continuing efforts to enhance and preserve arts and culture is delighted to announce the winners of the 2016 Arts and Culture Awards. This is the eighteenth annual, where a panel of judges, view nominations in the categories of Theatre Arts, Community Service and Artist of the Year.

The winners for 2016 are Miss. LaToya Mathew Theatre Arts Award, Honourable Judge Don. Mitchell. Community Service Award and Mr Lennox Vanterpool, Artist of the Year Award.

The Awards presentation will be held at the Anguilla Great House Beach Resort on Saturday February 4th 2017 from 7 pm at the Sunshine Theatre’s Eighteenth Annual Awards Banquet.

Tickets available: at the Anguilla Drug Store or call Mona Fleming at 476-7430.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)