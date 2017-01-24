Senior Government Minister from the UK visits RAPF

On Monday 9th January the RAPF was pleased to welcome a visit by the senior Government Minister from the UK for the British Overseas Territories Baroness Anelay.

During her visit she was briefed on the progress being made by the RAPF in respect of meeting the policing challenges and she also met and spoke with a number of officers from across the Force. Her visit also incorporated a briefing session with the members of the multi-agency Child Safe Guarding Board on the work being undertaken to prevent and detect cases of child exploitation and abuse.

Baroness Analey was accompanied on her visit by Her Excellency Governor Ms. Christina Scott.

Commissioner of Police Paul Morrison said “ The visit was a real opportunity for the Fore to explain the real benefit of investment in staff development a lot of which is funded and supported by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and how that is being translated into positive outcomes in improving service delivery. The visit also allowed the Force to show the work still required in terms of revamping our custody suite so that the detention of prisoners is more compliant with the constitution and Human Rights. The meeting with the Child Safeguarding Board again showed the significant steps we have been taken as a Country in addressing the very serious issues of child sexual abuse and will continue to take to keep our children safe.”

