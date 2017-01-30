ROYAL ANGUILLA POLICE FORCE DRILL COMPETITION

On Monday 24th January, the R.A.P.F held their First Drill Competition in keeping with Police Week 2017. The participants included the R.A.P.F officers and the Anguilla Cadet Corps competed on their knowledge of foot and arms command drills. Commands were given by Mr. Ralph Johnson, Major of the Police Community Band. The judges were Mr. Alan Carty, Mr. Henderson Burgess and Mr. Brian Best.

From the R.A.P.F the winner was Mr. Leon Christe; second place went to Mr. Jermaine Fleming and third to Mr. Mervin Nisbett. Best Female went to Ms. Geresa Clarke. The winner from the Anguilla Cadet Corps was Ms. Aaliyah Bailey, who also won Best Female. Second place was won by Mr. Japheth Olton and third place went to Ms. Samisha Connor.