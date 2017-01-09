Roxanne ‘Roxxy’ Webster Places 2nd Runner-Up in Queen of Calypso Monarch Competition

January 4th , 2017: The Valley, Anguilla: On Wednesday 28 December, 2016 Anguilla ‘s Reigning National and Leeward Island Calypso Monarch Ms. Roxanne ‘Roxxy’ Webster placed 2nd Runner in the prestigious Queen of Queen Calypso Monarch Competition held in Montserrat. Among a competitive slate of 8 other monarchs, Ms. Webster delivered a powerful rendition of “All I See” and “Tax Paradise” respectively.

During both rounds commentators praised Ms. Webster for her exceptional performance, with particularly impressive comments on her diction and clarity. Ms. Chrystal Cummins-Beckles of Barbados captured the Monarch crown for the 3rd consecutive year. The 1st runner up was Ms. Shaunelle McKenzie of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Roxanne ‘Roxxy’ Webster as the reigning Leeward Island Calypso Monarch, continues to distinguish herself on the regional Calypso stage.

Ms. Webster noted, ” Traveling to Montserrat, representing Anguilla was both a growing and learning experience for me. My aim is now more geared towards being able to speak to the community and region at large through the use of this powerful art form and reach out to the youth as they are the future advocates. With hopes of being successful in 2017, i am eager to re-enter the female regional show where i would be able to once again represent Anguilla. The overall show was on an international level much like the Leeward Island Calypso Show and had seen over 1000 person’s in attendance and an even larger audience via LIVE stream and Montserrat’s local radio.”

She continued, I am extremely thankful to my family, friends, fans and the general Anguillian public for their undying support. A special thanks to the Department of Youth and Culture and the Anguilla National Calypso Association for affording we this worthy opportunity. Everyone’s support was much needed and greatly appreciated. I felt a strong sense of patriotism during my representation and i hope that i can remain a strong ambassador and continue to make Anguilla proud in the near future. ”

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)