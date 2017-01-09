Retired Senior UK Detective Joins RAPF for Two Month Attachment

The RAPF is pleased to welcome John McFarlane back to Anguilla and the RAPF. John was previously in Anguilla as the lead officer in November 2015 when a team UK detectives who visited the RAPF in order to review the Forces response to murder investigations as well a number of undetected cases.

His current role on this occasion will be to work alongside the Head of Crime in the development of the Major and Volume Crime Units and build on the work already undertaken in improving the RAPF’s ability to combat serious crime and it overall objective of the reduction of harm to the communities of Anguilla. John will also look at the way we make best use of forensic evidence and intelligence in the detection and prevention of crime. He will also look in detail at a number of the more historic murder investigations to see if there are opportunities to detect and charge those responsible.

John is a retired senior UK Police Detective who served as Detective Chief Inspector on dedicated murder teams within the Metropolitan Police Force of London. John’s attachment to the RAPF is part of its commitment to developing staff and reinforcing our commitment to reducing serious crime that causes so much harm to our communities and in essence the economic prosperity of Anguilla.

John with the RAPF will be until early March 2017.

Chrispen Gumbs, Insp.

PMRO

Royal Anguilla Police Force

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)