Refurbishment of Bathrooms at ALHCS

The management, staff and students of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School (ALHCS) took the opportunity to express their gratitude to benefactors, Robert and Deborah Fawcett, for the now completed refurbishment of the male and female student bathrooms at Campus A. Funds for the project were raised over the summer and included two main events – a charity swim from St. Martin to Anguilla and a fund-raising luncheon at Smokey’s.

Students, Ta-Leah Bradshaw and Desmond Brooks, speaking on behalf of their peers, expressed gratitude to the couple on Thursday, 19 January when they visited the campus to review the work done. The Fawcetts were pleased with the final product and happy to receive the direct acknowledgement of the students. They were accompanied on the tour by PS, Education, Dr. Bonnie Richardson-Lake, and the Chief Education Officer, Mrs. Rhonda Connor.

Project Coordinator, Mr. Warren Buddle, devoted himself to the task over the Christmas break, and worked tirelessly to ensure that the tiling, electrical upgrades, mounting of fittings and fixtures, as well as the painting, were all completed before the start of Term 2. All of the plumbing work was completed by Mr. Shomarie Fahie. In addition to the refurbishment of the structure, the Fawcetts have donated supplies of liquid soap and bathroom tissue.

When asked about what they appreciated most about the refurbished bathrooms, third former, Iyanla Létang, said that she really liked the new granite countertops while Jyri Blyden, also of third form, liked the fact that the stalls were now more private because they can all be locked. The appreciation of the students is clear and it is hoped that this appreciation will be displayed in their appropriate use of the improved spaces.

The ALHCS would again like to thank the Fawcetts for their contribution to the enhanced physical and social environment that is being sought by the school community at this time. Thanks is also extended Mr. Buddle, Mr, Fahie, all those who contributed to the fundraising events and to the various sponsors – Calypso Charters, Anguilla Watersports and the Manager and Staff of Smokey’s Restaurant.

The school looks forward to working with other community partners towards the end of achieving a more effective school. This can only augur well for the further human resource development of the island.