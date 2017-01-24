The annual N.Y. P.D. Prisca Ogolo Impromptu Speech Competition was a resounding success on Tuesday, 10 January at 7pm. The finals of the Prisca Ogolo Impromptu Speech contest was held at the Teacher’s Resource Centre in front of a large and appreciative audience. Janet Guzman 5th place, Damarai Gumbs 4th place, Tahique Connor 3rd place, J’ordie Richardson 2nd place. The 2017 Impromptu Champion was Cheidyn Bryan, who spoke on the topic, money.

The family of Prisca Ogolo and the members of the N.Y. P.D. would like to thank the following persons and businesses for their sponsorship and support – Mrs. Giselle Bartlette, Ms. Patricia Bygrave, Ms. Patra Broodie, Mrs. Janine Edwards, and Mr. Warren Buddle. Mrs. Gwenneth Johnson, Mr. Justus Connor. Coral Reef Book Store, Andy’s Restaurant, English Rose Restaurant. Manoah Hotel, Rawlies Restaurant. Kool FM and the management and staff of the Teacher’s Resource Centre. The members of the Literary Debating Society of Campus A and all the parents and supporters, Thank You!!

