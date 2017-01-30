Police Unveils Remembrance Wall

Commissioner of Police Mr. Paul Morrison on Monday 23rd January 2017 as part of the 45th Anniversary celebrations of the Royal Anguilla Police Force unveiled a remembrance wall dedicated to the men and women of the RAPF who would have lost their lives while serving in the RAPF.

“The heart and soul of any organization is the compassion it shows for it staff. The wall we have unveiled today is a fitting tribute to the memories of officers who have died whilst in the service of the RAPF. Our fallen comrades are never going to be forgotten ,” said COP Morrison

In 2006 the RAPF lost two officers one tragically and the other to illness. PC 65 Gerald Bardouille died tragically as a result of a vehicular traffic accident when the motor jeep he was driving collided into the Magistrate’s Court Building while Sgt. 52 Eric Saunders died after prolong illness.

Again in 2009 the RAPF was plunged into mourning with the tragic death of PC 84 Alden Matthews who died tragically as a result of a motor vehicle accident on the Shoal Bay to Island Harbour. PC 77 Ichal Mockette who died in 2016 also died tragically in a motor vehicle accident on the Sandy Ground Road.

The wall will serve as a constant reminder that they will never be forgotten.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)