POETRY CORNER: I DREAM OF 2017



“Come, share that dream with me.”

In our beautiful island home

Change is every where to be seen:

Hotels, restaurants, dot the coast line,

Traffic once pedantic, is now hectic

As taxi drivers whisk visitors

To our pristine destinations,

Across this beautiful island.

In the midst of the hustle and bustle,

Incivility and its attendant ills

Are replacing civility and decency,

Which once were our distinctive qualities.

I dream of a time when our children

Will be safe in our homes,

Protected from neglect and abuse,

And free to laugh and play together

Without the spectre of fear.

I dream of a time when young people,

Endowed with creativity

Conscious of their God-given destiny,

Driven by an insatiable passion for freedom,

Will summon their collective energy

And transform the stagnant pools of thought

Into a reservoir of endless possibilities.

I dream of a time when adults

Throughout the length and breadth of this island,

Will disover that ideas, ideals and values,

Are the fruit of thought.

The choice is ours to think nobly and act bravely,

Or succumb to the mountain of negatives,

Which cheapen our collective will

As a resilient people.

I dream of a time when Leaders.

Though burdened with the public’s demands

With vision, passion and mission,

Nerves of steel, and an unquenchable passion,

Will lead our island home

To a better today and a brighter tomorrow.

For the year 2017, I dare to dream

Of peace in our homes, on our streets,

And in our varied relationships.

Come, share that dream with me.

Rev. Dr. Wycherley Gumbs