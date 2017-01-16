PARTING LETTER TO THE PEOPLE OF ANGUILLA FROM THE FATHER OF THE NATION

As Mr. James Ronald Webster, The Father of The Nation, aged and prepared for his departure from this world, he ended his many written and verbal addresses to the people of Anguilla with a final parting letter.

That letter, written by him in pencil, a four years ago, was passed on to Mr. Nat Hodge, Publisher/Editor of The Anguillian newspaper, to hold in safekeeping and only to be released to the public on the day of his funeral.

The letter, which was eventually turned over to Mr. Webster’s wife, Mrs. Cleopatra (Cleo) Webster, recently, has now been published both in the Funeral Booklet and in The Anguillian for the information of the people of the island and for the national record. The pencilled and unedited letter was typed by Mr. Webster’s stepdaughter, Mrs. Yvonne (Patsy) Pryce, who was largely responsible for the contents of the Funeral Booklet.

Following is the letter under reference:

“My Dear People:

“I was born in Anguilla on March 2nd, 1926. Just before my 10th birthday I traveled to St. Maarten with my brother in search of work. We both got employed on a farm. My brother traveled to Canada and remained there.

“Mr. & Mrs. Romondt, who owned the farm, had no children of their own. They were very kind and loving.

“I worked for twenty-seven and a half years with them before they died. They treated me as a child of theirs and on their passing away they made a will and bequeathed their entire estate to me.

“Good fortune smiled on me to the tune of over $ 8,000,000.00 U.S. Currency.

“I returned to Anguilla on a short holiday. I could hardly believe my eyes how different Anguilla was in terms of development, to compare with St. Maarten, about eight miles apart. Anguilla was truly no better off than a near desert; no running water, no paved roads, no communication, no electricity, a hospital with an outside toilet, two 1 classroom public schools, one small secondary school, a short grass airstrip.

“Such was the condition, and poor or no representation from St. Kitts for Anguilla. I decided to use my own resources to improve the living standard of the people of Anguilla.

“Cries for a change for freedom and justice resounded over a land confused by social and economic inequalities born of a colonial existence that favoured birth over initiative.

“In 1966, a small group, nine total from Island Harbor, concerned with the conditions decided to assist in doing something drastic to break the pattern of slavery (hard life) that had been molded by more than 300 years of political restrictions, economic handicaps and social barriers. These men, including myself, attempted the impossible.

“The standard of living, the freedom and social justice we sought to accomplish, was challenging the United Kingdom’s and St. Kitts’s political structure, and conform to a true and democratic system similar to that of the United States.

“Whether or not this action was but an impulse of the moment or the result of mature reasoning cannot be determined or understood, since greed stepped in and distorted the mechanics of the plan of total freedom from subordination.

“My London mission in 1968, and the Barbados Conference in 1967 marked the inception of my political career as a public servant for over 28 years; my pen has been plied on behalf of the due cause of the freedom that we are enjoying today.

“In my entire career, I sought neither fame nor fortune; these attributes the Lord Almighty blessed me with.

“My glory in liberating Anguilla and its people came by the power of God, who lighted the sacred flames within me. My accomplishments were many, my mistakes were numerous, and my enemies were energetic and jealous. As a strong and firm believer of God, I leave them at the foot of the Cross. I have devoted my life, my thoughts, and my every moment, to make, for my people, a Nation, by augmenting our scarce resources.

“The risking of my life for my Country is a duty, which also has been performed by the few that stood so valiantly at my side both day and night without counting the cost. I realize how much I am indebted to them, and all others, from both home and abroad, for their devotion and loyalty in their pursuit in aid of the victories won and the pleasure enjoyed, bringing Anguillans safely to the “HOME PLATE”. It is now up to the people to do with what is left.

“In our daily reverence to the Almighty God, let us remember those sons and daughters of vision and courage who are no longer in our midst, but who had made tremendous contributions to Anguilla by their dedication and loyalty. Their memories should always kindle a great sense of pride in your hearts – accept my humble thanks.

“God bless you always,

James Ronald Webster”