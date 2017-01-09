Obituary: PASTOR CYRIL GUMBS LAID TO REST

One of Anguilla’s beloved church leaders, Pastor Cyril Anthony Gumbs, was laid to rest at the Sandy Hill Cemetery on Friday evening, January 6, following a thanksgiving service at the First Baptist Church at Welches.

He died in Trinidad on December 14, 2016, where he had been engaged as a full-time minister and evangelist for a number of years.

Pastor Gumbs received his early education at the East End Primary School. He was in his mid-teens when he became involved in Biblical Studies, in Anguilla, in association with a Bible Club and the Island Harbour Baptist Church.

Between 1964 and 1968 he studied at the Blue Water Bible College in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. Upon graduation he returned to Anguilla and co-founded the Island Harbour Kindergarten Christian School, and also worked with missionaries in establishing the First Baptist Church in Welches.

Pastor Cyril Gumbs served in St. Martin and then in Antigua where he met and married his wife, Mrs. Rosalynd Rebecca Augusta Barnabas. He later moved to Trinidad and served in several areas of that twin-island republic.

He is survived by his wife, their two children: one son, Joshua Gumbs and family; one daughter, Cyrilla; one sister, Gloria Smith; and three brothers: Amos, Davis and Hewlett Gumbs and their families; other relatives, fellow pastors, and friends.

To all of them, The Anguillian joins in extending heartfelt condolences.