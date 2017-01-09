NO MORE FLOWERS ON CASKETS by Colville L. Petty

(Below is a brief commentary, on Albert Hughes, which was extracted from the above article published in The Anguillian newspaper in 2001.)

“A major item on the House of Assembly’s Order of Business for its meeting on 9th May 2001 was the naming of four roadways after Edwin Wallace Rey, Sir Emile Gumbs, Albert Hughes and Albert R. Lake, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the advancement of the wellbeing of Anguilla and its people. I applaud the members of the House for their unanimous support of Chief Minister Osbourne Fleming’s motion for honouring these leading personalities. Such support is testament to the high regard in which they are held by Anguillians at home and abroad . . .

“I now comment briefly on . . . Albert Hughes (Belto), the son of Kedro and Vanita Hughes – a humble couple. I wrote some time ago that Belto was one of the most honest politicians in Anguilla. I still hold that view. I know of nothing to cause me to change it.

“Belto is a decent, honest, sincere and humble gentleman. He is never too proud to admit his limitations. Hear him. Listen to honesty and humility coming from him (1994): “The ADP people and the AUP are men who are talented – men with degrees. I consider myself to be the least among the apostles, but I want you to accept me for who I am, and what I am”.

“Belto is a Puritan in Babylon. I sometimes get the feeling that if he was around in the days of Jesus, he would have been one of his twelve disciples. Men like Peter would not have qualified ahead of our own Anguillian-born Belto. No way!

“Belto spent his early years in the construction business in St Thomas, USVI, and later in Anguilla where he eventually entered active politics and won the seat in the Electoral District of West End in the 1980 general election. He lost it in 1981, regained it 1984 and won every election since then. He seems unbeatable in that District for he, over the years, developed a close bond with his people. He is always there for them, in sickness and in death. In fact, his motor vehicle was their ambulance and hearse.

“And then no task his people gave him was too menial to undertake. Belto ran many errands for them: posted their letters and picked up their milk, baby food, toilet paper, Clorox and what not, on a regular basis. When he was seen in Lake’s Supermarket pushing a big shopping cart, nothing was in it for him. He was shopping for several of his people. Running errands. That is the nature of the man. Kind. That’s why he is so loved by his community.

“It was while being a member of the House of Assembly that Belto made his greatest contribution to Anguilla’s social, economic and political development. He was a Minister of Government between the years 1994 and 2000.

“Our people will remember him for his dedicated and outstanding work. Some of the boys will not forget his handling of the Light and Peace at the boat races. And I will not forget this famous line (1989) in the House of Assembly: “The risk is too riskful.”. . . .

“In conclusion, I commend Government for its foresight in recognizing, in a meaningful way, the invaluable contributions which the fore-mentioned . . . made to the growth and advancement of Anguillian society.

“. . . What the Government seems to be saying, by naming roads after . . . [people like] . . . Albert Hughes is, that, from now on people who have made significant contributions to Anguilla’s development will be given their flowers while they are living. It is saying no longer will the flowers be thrown on their caskets – no more flowers on caskets. Let our people have them while they are alive.

“What is laudable about this policy is that people deserving of being honoured would be in a position to appreciate how much our society has valued their contributions to its wellbeing. No such appreciation is possible once the icy hands of death touch them. . . .”.

(Footnote: Belto was a member of the Anguilla Legislature for 27 years: from 1980 to 1981; and from 1984 to 2010. In addition to being a Minister of Government, he also served as Parliamentary Secretary and as a Special Assistant to several Ministers.)