NCBA PRESS RELEASE

The Board of Directors, Management and Staff of NCBA take this opportunity to wish all of you a successful, healthy and joyous 2017. We appreciate your support over the past months and look forward to your continued patronage throughout this New Year.

As we have recently consolidated all of our operations to our St. Mary’s branch, we are aware that this will not be an easy transition for you, our valued customers, but with your understanding and continued patience we will endeavor to work even harder to ensure that the level of service you have come to expect from your Bank, NCBA, will only get better. We are all aware that NCBA is in its infancy stage and, as a result, the changes that we, as a Board, have undertaken over the last few months are primarily to place the Bank on a path to growth and stability. Each stage of growth comes with its own challenges and focus and as such, at this time, we must continue to focus on ways and means to ensure that NCBA is a success. After all, NCBA’s success is your success as well as Anguilla’s success.

Though some of the decisions we have made over the past few months have been difficult, especially as we had to say goodbye to some members of staff, we want to assure you that such decisions were regrettably necessary.

As communicated previously, although the Bank is no longer operating from the Mahogany Branch Building (the former NBA building), access to the ATM and Night Deposit area there is still available.

Over the last few months, members of staff have been working to ensure that we provide nothing but the best service to all of our customers. We will continue to expand our offerings to ensure that you have all the tools required to conduct your banking both traditionally and by utilizing technological banking platforms. These include our Online Banking, NCBA Debit and Credit Cards, Point of Sale and our network of ATMs that are strategically located throughout the island – providing you with access to your accounts anytime and anywhere – and soon to come NCBA Mobile Banking.

The Board of Directors, Management and Staff remain committed to ensuring that NCBA – Your Bank – is managed in a prudent and professional manner, providing quality banking services that support the Anguillian economy.

January 4th, 2016

