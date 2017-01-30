NATALIE GIVES BACK TO THE COMMUNITY

Giving back to the community will always be an important part of Natalie Richardson’s life journey. She has been a member of various service organizations, over the years, such as the Interact Club, the Rotaract Club of Anguilla and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She always encourages others to contribute to the growth and wellbeing of the community. Her first experience with the kindergarteners was last September at the Vivien Vanterpool Primary School where she donated a basket of school supplies and encouraged the students to aim for success.

She comes from a family of educators and, although she is not an educator, she believes firmly in the importance of everyone having access to a good education. Natalie was awarded in several subject areas at the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School before going on to study at the University of The Virgin Islands where she obtained a BA in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing in 2014.

Natalie who also goes by ‘Natty AXA’, and who was first-runner up in the Miss Anguilla Pageant 2016, decided this term to contribute school supplies to the Morris Vanterpool Primary school in East End. She greeted many excited faces in Teacher Marlene’s Kindergarten Class who were eager to receive their goodies and reassured her that they were all well behaved and very smart children. They smothered her with hugs and kisses and expressed tons of gratitude for her contribution to their class. She wishes to encourage all students from our different schools to continue to strive for success and she hopes to continue to make a positive impact on the younger generation.

– Contributed