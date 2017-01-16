NATALIE AT WORLD MISS UNIVERSITY PAGEANT

Natalie Richardson is proud to be representing Anguilla at the 28th World Miss University Pageant held in Beijing, China from 25th February to March 15th 2017. She placed First-Runner Up in the 2016 Miss Anguilla Pageant and was also awarded Best Talent and Best Costume. The pageant will take place in Beijing, Shanghai and South Korea where the participants will take part in numerous activities and have the opportunity to display cultural items as well as their individual talents.

She wishes to thank everyone for their continuous support as well as her sponsors, Leviticus Lifestyle and Travel, The Anguilla Social Security Board, Nvie Boutique and Digicel for their generous contributions and assistance towards preparations for her upcoming pageants.