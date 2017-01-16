NAGICO SAY GOOD-BYE TO JOHN LAWRENCE

A presentation was made to Mr. John Lawrence at the Anguilla Office of NAGICO Insurance Company Ltd to celebrate Mr. Lawrence’s retirement on the 31st December 2016 after 10 years with the company. During that time he served a number of senior roles in the company , including Group responsibility for compliance, Group Company Secretary and acting as a Director of NAGICO Insurance Company Limited and NAGICO Holdings as well as being the legal head of NAGICO’s French office in Marigot.

Other retirement presentations were made by the French office in Marigot and at NAGICO’s head office in Philipsburg.

Mr Lawrence stated that his role at NAGICO had been one of the most interesting of all in his 51 year working career and thanked everybody for their kindness and support throughout his career with NAGICO.

Mr Lawrence originally arrived in Anguilla in 1997 to take up the post of Director of the Financial Services Department at the Ministry of Finance and was responsible for setting up the Financial Services Commission before joining NAGICO after 10 years’ service with Government.

