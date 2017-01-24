MVPS Student Council Installation Ceremony

On Tuesday 17th January 2017, the Morris Vanterpool Primary School hosted the installation ceremony for the new members of its Student Council. This is the second round of students who have been elected to the council. Teacher Wreneth Brooks expressed the importance of the Council and the role it has taken to express the issues and concerns of fellow students.

Mrs. Jocelyne Mills, Programme Officer Youth – D.Y.C, commended the diligence of the Morris Vanterpool Primary School in keeping on target with the Student Council.

Ms. Jasmine Ruan, President – National Youth Council, expressed some word of encouragement. “Remember to never give up or as your school motto says, “never say fail.” I want you to stand up for what you believe in and I encourage you to continue to forge a positive path for you and your peers,” she stated.

The five councillors are Khorey Barrett, President; Jahzara Hughes, Vice President; Trevon Smith, Secretary; Lavesha Richardson, Treasurer; and Shakiara Fleming, Public Relations Officer. In addition, there are seven Class Representatives on the Student Council drawn from Kindergarten to Grade Six. They are Cynee Liburd, grade K; Arvin Narine, grade one; Ephraim Hodge,grade two; Sharvine Narine, grade three; Ja’el Benta ,grade four; Valdesha Brooks,grade five and Melania Matthew,grade six.

Khorey Barrett, President of the Student Council, pledged to work with his team to represent the school and to voice all matters of the student body.