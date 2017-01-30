MARANATHA CHAPEL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS SINCE DEDICATION By Wycliffe Richardson

Friday 3rd February will be 50 years since the Maranatha Chapel in Blowing Point, one of six Methodist Churches in the Anguilla Circuit in the Leeward Islands District Conference of the Caribbean and the Americas, was dedicated.

The completion and dedication of the chapel took place during the year of the Anguilla Revolution in 1967. At that time the annual Leeward Islands District Synod was meeting in the Sint Maarten/St Martin Circuit. The entire Synod ferried to Anguilla for the occasion, and marched joyfully from the pier to the Chapel for the dedication of the structure.

The milestone will be marked by a week of activities beginning on Sunday 29th January with a Gospel Concert, entitled “God’s Grace is Sufficient for All; Lean on Him,” at the chapel beginning at 6 pm.

Wednesday 1st February will be an evening of reflection. Thursday 2nd February, the Pastor, officers and other members will visit the sick and shut-in in the community. The anniversary dinner will be on the actual date of the dedication, Friday 3rd February at La Vue in South Hill. A number of persons who contributed significantly to the development of the Maranatha will be honoured.

Entertainment for the occasion will be provided by Mayoumba Folkloric Theatre and Strings – and among the special guests will be the Rev Rueben B.A Telemaque and family, who served the Anguilla Methodist Circuit beginning in 1971.

The service of Thanksgiving and Rededication of the Maranatha Chapel will take place on Sunday 5th February beginning at 5pm. The Rev Telemaque will be the Preacher.

According to Born in Slavery: The Story of Methodism in Anguilla and its Influence in the Caribbean, by Wilbert Forker (Sep 11, 2003), the work in Blowing point, where the Maranatha Congregation is now located, started under the Reverend John Hodge but never blossomed into a full society until the year 1967 when the present chapel was constructed.

Prior to this, Sunday school was held in the open air by sister Eliza Romney under a mahogany tree. Eventually Allan and Ilva Romney allowed a portion of their private building to be used.

The building was also used for evening worship and for confirmation classes. A need soon developed for a permanent Methodist building in the area. Land was obtained from Sis Louisa Hughes.

Under the Ministry of Rev Martin Roberts, who was Superintendent of the Anguilla Circuit at the time, the community was mobilized. Enthusiastic members gathered stones and gifted materials in preparation for the construction; and several prominent contractors from throughout the circuit provided their services. The building was designed by the resident Roman Catholic Priest.

The Society was named “Maranatha” in 1978. It has served the community well and the membership has grown over the years with several groups and community outreach programmes.

The sterling contribution of Methodists, followers and friends of the Methodist Church, is a reminder to us of the truth that “working together works.” The most that is required of us is to follow their example, and thereby leaving behind us a legacy of service.