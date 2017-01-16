LIST OF OVERSEAS DIGNITARIES CONFIRMED TO ATTEND FRIDAY’S STATE FUNERAL FOR THE FATHER OF THE NATION MR. JAMES RONALD WEBSTER
Antigua
• H.E. Colin Murdoch
USVI
• L.T. Governor Osbert Potter
• Charles Robles, Commissioner of Agriculture
• Milton Potter, Director, Division of Personnel
BVI
• Premier Hon. D. Orlando Smith and Mrs.
Lorna Smith OBE
• Hon. Mark Vanterpool
• Mrs. Deborah O Neal – Sister in law to the
Premier
St. Lucia
• Dr. Didacus Jules – Director General OECS
St. Kitts
• Dr. The Right Excellency and Right Hon. Sir
Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds, KCMG, MD, NH
• H.E. Jonel F.H. Powell – Ambassador and
Special Envoy to the Ministries of Sport and
Culture
• H.E. Michael Morton – Deputy to the Governor
General
Sint Maartin
• Governor Eugene B. Holiday
• Prime Minister William Marlin and Mrs. Marlin
• Head of Protocol Mrs. Rose Vlaun
• Marcel Gumbs (Former Prime Minister of Sint
Maarten)
• Christopher Johnson (Representative Dutch
Government on Sint Maarten)
• Will Johnson (Former Member of Parliament
Netherlands Antilles)
• Chanel Brownbill (Member of Parliament of
Sint Maarten)
• Arthuro Bute*
• Hubert Pantophlet*
• Eugene James*
former board members of the Sint Maarten
Chamber of Commerce.
Saint Martin
• Hon. Rollande Questel – Council Lady
• Mr. Georges Gumbs, President of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of St. Martin