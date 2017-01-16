Letter To The Editor: Drug Problem At ALHCS

Drug Problem At ALHCS

Dear Editor,

The issue of marijuana use, particularly among male students, continues to be a problem at the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School. This school year has seen a notable increase in referrals for drug counseling. Feedback from students during PSHE classes tells us that decriminalisation in the region, even legalisation of the drug in some jurisdictions, along with the increased use of medical marijuana in the US, tends to legitimise the use of the drug in the eyes of some children. As a community we need to be careful about how we discuss the subject of marijuana especially in front of children.

With regard to ‘medical marijuana’, there does appear to be some medicinal benefits from certain cannabinoids within the drug when taken in isolation, and there is a pill called ‘Marinol’ which is a synthetic (man-made) copy of THC (Tetrahydrocannbinol) which harnesses the drugs’ ability to help with feelings of nausea and loss of appetite for people who are suffering from the side-effects of chemotherapy. Medical marijuana might also be prescribed for muscle spasms caused by multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders. However, there is a big difference between an adult recovering from breast cancer, suffering from nausea, because of the side-effects of chemotherapy, taking a pill to induce appetite, compared to a fourteen year old boy smoking a marijuana joint on the park. The most significant difference being AGE. As a community we need to be mindful that the use of marijuana, or other drugs such as alcohol, affect children in different and more negative ways than adults. Drugs of abuse have a much bigger impact on the developing brain of the adolescent than on the fully formed adult brain. This is why we have age restrictions on legal drugs such as alcohol and tobacco, to protect young people from the greater harm these drugs cause at a less mature age. Jurisdictions that have legalised medical and the recreational use of marijuana have also placed age restrictions on the drug for the same reason.

The Hippocampus, a part of the brain involved in learning, memory and the regulation of mood, continues to develop and grow until a person is in his or her early twenties. Research has shown that use the of marijuana or alcohol prior to this age, can have an impact on hippocampal development and function. We need a developed and properly functioning hippocampus to thrive and succeed in life. If adolescents are using marijuana or alcohol they are at great risk of impacting the development of this important part of the brain. Research has also shown us that use of marijuana prior to the age of twenty has an impact on IQ (Intelligence Quotient), a person’s intelligence. This is significant as the level of a person’s IQ is directly linked to how successful he or she is ‘getting- on’ in life either economically or with his or her relationships – something we all want for ourselves and for our children and community.

We also need to be mindful of information which is disseminated around the community by various means. For instance, the argument that if marijuana is organic there is nothing to worry about. That is not a sound argument. Tobacco which contains the highly addictive drug nicotine is also organic and we are well aware of the harm cigarette smoking can cause. We also need to reflect more on how we talk about, or even promote, other drugs in the media. Is it prudent to be advertising wines and spirits on early morning radio? The alcohol industry denies that it targets young people with its marketing campaigns, but this is not borne out by research which shows that children are heavily influenced by alcohol advertising. This is a concern during carnival when a particular brand of beer is advertised extensively. This prevalent advertising also normalises and legitimises the use for children.

Our children go to school to learn. The use of marijuana or alcohol at this time will restrict their ability to learn and retain information. As adults in the community it is our responsibility to keep our children safe and aware so they can reach their true potential. Selling or giving marijuana or alcohol to children is contradictory to this goal.

For further information contact Iain Bibby, Substance Misuse Worker in schools on 497 5403.

Yours Sincerly,

Iain Bibby