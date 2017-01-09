“LAST RACE” FOR BOAT RACER, PEOPLE’S REPRESENTATIVE

In a cultural act of honour and symbolism, the late Mr. Albert Emanuel Hughes of West End, whose name has become synonymous with Anguilla’s national sport of boat-racing, was given his last sailing trip. The event was on Wednesday, January 4, when his body, resting in an attractive boat-shaped casket, was taken out to sea from Sandy Ground to Meads Bay and back by boat-racing fans, friends and family members.

The memorable event was a day ahead of the National Funeral accorded to him by the Anguilla Government mainly for his role as a former Elected Representative, Minister, and Parliamentary Secretary. In total he served the people of his West End/Long Bay Constituency and, by extension the people of Anguilla, for a total of 27 years. An unassuming and beloved gentleman, “Belto”, as he was affectionately called, died on December 21, 2016, at the age of 82.

His casket, taken to Sandy Ground by Rey’s Funeral Home, was placed aboard the Hughes family’s barge, called Zion Train 2, which was accompanied on the sailing trip by the two popular and fully-rigged West End racing boats – Light & Peace and De Wizard – also owned by the family.

Mr. Cardigan Connor, Parliamentary Secretary, Tourism and Sport, Belto’s godson, was a key player in the sea trip. “The significance of this event is to pay tribute to someone who dedicated all of his adult life to boat-racing,” he told The Anguillian. “Probably from the age of 12, and up to 70 years, the Honourable Albert “Belto” Hughes has been actively involved in boat-racing and especially in Light & Peace [formerly owned by his late father, Kedro Hughes].”

Mr. Connor continued: “The history of Light & Peace goes back to more than boat-racing. It was a boat that was used for fishing; to take people from West End or South Hill to St. Martin – long before the time of outboard motors. It was also used to take livestock, brooms and bags of coals to St. Martin and to bring back ground provisions from there. That same boat was also used as a racing-boat during the boat-racing season.

“Through all of that, Belto was the main source of financing to ensure that the boat was always in good upkeep, and he also served as a boat-race captain. And so it is fitting that we go out and pay tribute to him. His nephew, Earl Hughes (Toller), [captain of Zion Train 2], came up with the idea of honouring his uncle in this manner. He often said, over the past few years, that he wanted to take his uncle for his final sail. That didn’t happen when Belto was alive, but it is an opportunity now to make it happen.”

“I think it is a symbol to the rest of Anguilla that, while we give a lot of verbal tributes to deserving people, an act like this says that we really should appreciate the contributions of the likes of Albert “Belto” Hughes who dedicated so much time to boat-racing.”

Mr. Connor also spoke about the significance of De Wizard. “That is also a family boat,” he explained. “It was previously named Light & Peace 2. Belto was again the person who initiated the building of De Wizard. We are expecting a couple more boats but, whether they show up or not, the fact that these two family boats are here, symbolises his career as a boat-racer and to honour him.”

Commentators were of the view that “a flotilla” of other racing-boats should have participated in the event but, unfortunately, none turned up. There was, however, a considerably large number of people – on the scene at Sandy Ground – who provided much support and encouragement to the bereaved family.