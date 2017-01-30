KOOL FM CELEBRATES 16TH ANNIVERSARY WITH AWARDS CEREMONY

The celebration of Kool FM’s 16th Anniversary Cocktail Dinner Presentation held on January 21st under the theme “Overpowering the challenges one step at a time”, was attended by a large and appreciative crowd. The event took place on the grounds of the radio station that was transformed specifically for the occasion.

Speaking at the celebration were three main speakers who gave brief presentations on the station’s sixteen years of broadcasting; Mr. Alkins Rogers spoke on ‘Transforming Idea into Success’, Chief Minister the Honourable Mr. Victor F Banks, who filled in for the Minister of Communications, gave brief remarks on his knowledge of the functions of KooL FM Radio; Mr. Leroy Richardson (Br. Lee) spoke on the contribution made by volunteers, KooL FM events and programmes.

The highlight of the evening’s celebration was issuing of Certificates of Appreciation to all past and present announcers, Talk Show Hosts and operators of Radio Ministries and awards to the Mayor’s Show for being the longest running Talk Show; Pastor Winston Ryan for the first radio Gospel Ministry; Mrs. Jacqueline Reid for the first Talk Show Host; Sowers of the Gospel for the longest running radio Ministry; Farrah Banks and Samara Gumbs for the most controversial advertisement (Health Promotion); Ash Hodge and Farrah Banks for the most outstanding advertisement; Larry Stott for the first and longest running Station ID/Jingle; Samuel Connor (Blues & Blues) for the longest Talk Show Sponsor; Ashley E Brooks (Bevon) manager/owner for his idea and brainchild of KooL FM 103.3.

The management of KooL FM would like to thank all the supporters and sponsors of the 16th Anniversary Celebration including the Platinum sponsor Greig Hughes Construction Co., Lendon Williams of Ruthy’s Yum Yum and Dionne Roberts of Dionne’s Finger Licking Foods for the catering; O Melsadis Fleming, Clarion Webster, Jharia Webster, Monique Webster and Irma Nantan Carty for the decoration; 4C’s & I and ANI Villa for the tents; Briggy Thomlinson for the rails; Halls Unique Bakery for the Tables. We thank all the others whose names may not have been mentioned, with gratitude we appreciate your contributions that have enable us to achieve the successful 16th Anniversary Celebration.

Kool FM also thanks The Anguillian for publishing this article and photographs.