JETS RETURNED TO ANGUILLA

Just when a number of persons, excited about the executive jets thought that many of them were not coming to Anguilla for the Christmas holiday season, they were relieved by a considerable number of arrivals of the sleek aircraft.

The new extension of the jet parking area, across from the Edwin Wallace Rey Drive at George Hill, was suddenly practically filled up when the planes flew in particularly for the New Year Eve.

The aircraft flew into the Clayton Lloyd International Airport on direct flights mainly from the United States and, to some extent, from such other places like Canada, the UK and Europe.

The passengers they brought added to the number of persons who arrived in Anguilla for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The airport, which was recently downgraded, has now been restored to a point where the jet planes can fly into Anguilla again.