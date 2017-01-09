It’s “the Most Wonderful Christmas” as FLOW Rewards Rosena Richardson Make your wish with FLOW this season celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.

29th December 2016 – The Valley, Anguilla – Celebrated in Grand style, FLOW, the leading telecommunications 4G LTE network in Anguilla has rewarded, yet again, another customer in their ‘the most wonderful Christmas’ promotion.

Rosena Richardson made her wish for a new Blender and Microwave oven during the promotional period. Partnering with ABC Supplies, FLOW made that wish come true.

Customers who sign up for any of FLOW’s services, upgrade to any of its products, purchase any handset in the Christmas promotion get the opportunity to make a wish and hang it on the Christmas tree.

Rosena was unable to visit the office, with the busy season in full bloom and sent her daughter to collect her items. “She will be very excited” her daughter said as she collected the blender and microwave oven.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their continued patronage, your continued business and with this is mind, we will continue to spread cheer and joy this season” Commercial Manager Jade Reymond explained that “the Most Wonderful Christmas” promotions are designed to “Give our customers more ways to spend quality time watching the latest movies with our Video on Demand services with FREE installation of FLOW TV or calling your loved ones with the Alcatel PIXI 4 for ONLY EC$199 on FLOW’s reliable network.”

Check out the Flow website for a full listing of the exciting offers this Christmas at www.discoverflow.co or listen to popular radio programs for more information on other special deals heading your way this Christmas.

