It’s “the Most Wonderful Christmas” as FLOW Rewards Jason Buchanan and Kimasha Gumbs

22nd December 2016 – The Valley, Anguilla – As the Christmas season is in full swing, FLOW is invoking the true spirit of Christmas by giving some good cheer to its valued customers through its exciting promotion, The most wonderful Christmas Supermarket Sweep!

Telecoms House, filled with bright smiles as Jason Buchanan and Kimasha Gumbs won grocery Vouchers of EC$500 to shop at J W Proctors Supermarket and Best Buy Supermarket respectively, as part of the campaign.

Janson Buchanan was overjoyed when he was called by Commercial Manager Jade Reymond to come by the office to collect his voucher stating “That’s great!”

FLOW customers won these much anticipated vouchers by purchasing handsets from the #FLOWOnTheGo Campaign as part of the Christmas Promotion, which takes place every Friday at varying locations. Partnering with two of the leading supermarkets in Anguilla, J W Proctors Supermarket and Best Buy Supermarket, FLOW is rewarding customers for their purchases.

FLOW’s Commercial Manager, Jade Reymond said “This season is truly a momentous one for us here at FLOW, we celebrate the season with our customers through showing our appreciation. We wish all of FLOW customers a peaceful and Merry Christmas and a bright and prosperous New Year. ”

FLOW will be holding another tent sale on Friday at Best Buy Supermarket where customers who purchase any of the smartphone offerings will get the chance to a number of prizes including a full kitchen set. In partnership with the Lions Community

club of Anguilla, FLOW purchased a book of their raffle tickets towards their fundraising initiative in support of the clubs efforts to continuously light the trees in the Valley and give customers the opportunity to be apart of it. FLOW wishes The Lions Community Club much success in this great venture.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)