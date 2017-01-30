IT’S ALWAYS ALLURING AND ROMANTIC AT CAP JULUCA Offering Romantic Rendezvous and I Still Do Renewal Packages, Private Dining on the Beach Under the Stars and Special Valentine’s Menus at Pimms and Spice

ANGUILLA, BWI – Guests can shed the winter blues and escape to Cap Juluca to enjoy a very different set of blues – the bright blue sky and the brilliant blue hues of the Caribbean Sea. This exclusive boutique resort, named #1 Best Beach Resort in Andrew Harper’s Hideaway Report 2016 Readers’ Choice Awards, abounds with lush island beauty. And, it’s no surprise that architect Oscar Farmer has called Cap Juluca the most romantic of his architectural creations with its whitewashed Greco-Moorish style.

This February, Cap Juluca offers a Romantic Rendezvous Package and I Still Do Renewal Package, as well as Private Dining Under the Stars and Special Valentine’s Menus at Pimms and Spice on February 14.

Romantic Rendezvous Package

It’s possible that romance was invented in the Caribbean and perfected at Cap Juluca. This seven-night package includes:

• Beachfront accommodations for two in a Superior Room, Premium Room, Luxury Room or Junior Suite

• Chilled champagne upon arrival

• One oceanside dinner for two in Pimms

• One beachside dinner for two

• One 60-minute couple’s massage

• Two cocktails daily

Starting price is $9,887 for a Superior guestroom seven-night stay. Restrictions apply, based on availability.

I Still Do Renewal Package

Cap Juluca is one of the most romantic places in the world for couples to renew their wedding vows during the week of Valentine’s Day – a very special journey to start the next chapter, offers:

• Beach or lawn ceremony venue and officiate

• Photographer for one hour to supply photos on a CD

• Bouquet and boutonniere

• Champagne and special cake for two

• Romantic three-course dinner with wine on the beach

Starting price is $5,442 for a Superior guestroom three-night stay. Restrictions apply, based on availability.

Special Valentine’s Menu at Pimms and Spice

Tuesday, February 14

There will be toasting with fine wines and a special Chef’s Tasting Menu served at Cap Juluca’s signature restaurant Pimms and at the resort’s chic Moorish-style Spice along Maundays Bay. Valentine’s Dinner starts with a Watermelon Ginger Shot as an Amuse-Bouche and then there’s a choice of Roasted Butternut Squash Soup or Citrus Salmon. Entrée selections are Roast Filet of Angus Beef with truffle celeriac puree, crispy potato and 20-year-old port and chocolate sauce or Pan Seared Striped Bass with squash, black rice and pepper sauce. The Dessert: Essence of Love – rose-infused white chocolate mousse, chocolate covered strawberry, ice cream, chocolate truffle, mango gel and mint oil. All the ladies will receive a single long stem rose as a Valentine’s Day gift from the resort.

Price $85 per person, plus 15% service charge.

Romantic Private Beach Dining Offered Every Night: Under the Stars on Maundays Beach

The resort’s culinary team will be delighted to prepare a romantic dinner for two, served any evening Under the Stars. The setting is Cap Juluca’s private silky white sand beach with an elegantly set table for two. To complete the romantic tableau: candles, tiki torches and brilliantly shining stars on a clear night sky. The gracious staff delivers a three-course meal, accompanied by fine wines for an additional price. The gentle sound of the surf supplies the background music.

Menu price begins at $150 per person, plus a set-up fee of $50 and 15% gratuity.

Where: Cap Juluca

Maundays Bay, AI-2640

Anguilla, British West Indies

Toll-free U.S. 1-888-8JULUCA (1-888-858-5822), (264) 497-6666

www.capjuluca.com

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)