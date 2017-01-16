Health Sector says Thanks to the AXA-UK Association

On Wednesday January 11, 2017 the Princess Alexandra Hospital and the Miriam Gumbs Senior Citizen Home were presented with some medical supplies and some other needed items from the AXA-UK Association. Mr. Malcolm Webster, Director of Facilities said, ‘very few things are left unused because they were needed and are been put to good use.’ He further expressed the utmost thanks to the association for coming together and remembering their fellow nationals at home. The AXA-UK Association came up with strategies to give back to the island and in doing so chose to start with the health sector. Mrs. Sherline Heredia-Ross Health Care Relation Officer, expressed gratitude to the association for all their support to the hospital and the senior citizen home.