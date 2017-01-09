GROWING BANANAS A DELIGHT OF BACKYARD FARMER

Mr. Glenville Hodge, a resident at Island Harbour, is a well-known local building contractor but he is also a backyard farmer with a delight for producing bananas.

Originally from Stoney Ground, Glenville built his house on a hillside just off the Island Harbour road and on the southern edge of the Garlin Bottom area. There he boasts a cultivation of banana trees many of which are loaded with bunches of several stages of production.

“I just like growing bananas,” he told The Anguillian. “It is one of the traditions of Anguilla and I am having much delight in it. I sell bananas just across the road by Sensation Flavours Farm at Mount Fortune. I also supply supermarkets, as well as pass on some of my produce to friends.”

Banana plants flourish very well on water and Glenville is lucky to have the running water for that purpose. He has a metered connection to the Water Authority Corporation system which is in plain view. Just how much he is paying for the service is anyone’s guess, but the delight of his garden pays off well.