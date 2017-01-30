GOVERNOR SCOTT SAYS POLICE FORCE STRONGER THAN 2016

Governor Christina Scott, who has responsibility for the Police, is of the view that the island’s law enforcement agency is stronger than it was in 2016. She made the assessment in a radio broadcast address on Sunday, January 22, to mark the 45th Anniversary of the Royal Anguilla Police Force and Police Week.

Her address was in connection with the theme for Police Week 2017: “Building relationships for peace and unity; community policing a joint responsibility.”

Following is the text of that address:

“Ensuring the peace and security of its citizens is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of any Government. In Anguilla we ask the Royal Anguilla Police Force to carry that principle responsibility to ensure that those of us who live and work here, and our visitors, have their freedoms and rights upheld, their property protected, and their safety ensured.

“We ask and rightly expect a lot of our police officers: upholding the law fairly and firmly; keeping the peace; reassuring and protecting the community; investigating crime; and working with others to bring offenders to justice. And as this year’s theme for police week makes clear, success requires not just determined focus by the police; it requires support from Government, the public service, businesses and – most importantly – the community.

“The Policing Strategy, published last year, rightly has at its heart improving the relationship the police have with the community they serves. Over the past year we have seen – and benefitted from – the considerable efforts the RAPF has made to find new ways to work with communities and businesses to improve their safety and fight crime. We have seen, for example, a rebalancing of resources to focus on the most serious crimes, the introduction of family liaison officers to provide better support to victims, steps to improve confidentiality, and new initiatives to improve the safeguarding of children and bring to justice those who abuse them. The RAPF have introduced more visible patrols, deeper engagement with communities, and new partnerships with businesses delivering improved policing.

“I congratulate the officers of the RAPF for all the hard work and dedication that has gone into these successes and initiatives. I welcome the commitment demonstrated at every level of the force, to continue to change and improve this crucial public service through 2017 and beyond, so that we can proudly say that we have the best police force in the region serving our community with excellence.

“Despite these achievements, there however remains more to do. This is not a simple or easy journey. The police have a complex and challenging role. Effective policing is incredibly important to the people of Anguilla. The vast majority of law abiding people wish to see a strong and effective police force. Just one poor experience, with one officer, can taint the perception of the entire force. This makes it important that every officer upholds the ethical and professional standards set out in the Policing Strategy. Every officer must aim to strike the right balance between increasing transparency whilst also protecting the details of investigations that cannot easily be made public. In every interaction with the community, every officer must engage honestly and fairly with the public to earn and maintain their trust, at all times practicing the highest levels of professionalism. That is how relationships and trust between the community and their police force will be built. And in this way, the Policing Strategy, and the work of the RAPF, will flourish because it will be owned and supported by the community it exists to serve.

“There can be no doubt that the RAPF is stronger than it was twelve months ago. I thank the Commissioner for the leadership, commitment, and the extensive expertise he continues to demonstrate. I thank the officers of the Royal Anguilla Police Force for their hard work, professionalism and for the energy, personal sacrifices and passion they bring to their roles.

“Equally I thank those in the public who continue to support the police, who work with them, and particularly those whose information has helped to prevent crime or identify those responsible for it. I know that takes courage, particularly in a smaller community. Their determination to see justice done has helped disrupt the planning of crimes, and put those who have caused harm behind bars. Thank you.

“Together, inside Government and in the community, we must and will continue to challenge and support our police to deliver the highest standards of policing. The police must be committed to their community, ready to protect us, and relentless in their efforts. But they need and deserve our help and sustained cooperation.

“This joint responsibility, the theme for this Police Week, when realised and taken forward with energy and commitment will indeed help to build a more peaceful, and a more united Anguilla.

“I hope, therefore, that police week 2017 will, once again, allow us all to celebrate and reflect on our shared objectives for the safety and security of Anguilla, and what further each of us might do to help in that endeavour.”