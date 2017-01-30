GOVERNOR, GOVERNMENT AT LOGGERHEADS

Information from the Anguilla Government’s press conference on Tuesday, January 24, indicates that Governor Christina Scott and the Government of Chief Minister, Mr. Victor Banks, are battling over a number of ministerial reassignments. The matter is so serious that the Chief Minister intends to put his case to the Minister of the Overseas Territories, Baroness Anelay, who was recently in Anguilla.

The Chief Minister advised the Governor on his proposed reassignments following the transfer of the majority of Permanent Secretaries by the Governor’s Office with effect from the beginning of this month – January.

In a statement last week, Chief Minister Banks argued that the reassignment of portfolios would enhance the Ministers’ ability as the duly-elected representatives, and appointed Ministers of the people, to continue to provide the high level of service that the people of Anguilla expect and deserve.” He stressed that this included “accelerating the revival and restructuring of the economy.”

But Mr. Banks told media representatives, at the Government’s press conference on Tuesday, that Governor Scott had turned down his request and that he would not back down.

“Last week, at the consultation we had with the public service, I mentioned that I had written to the Governor reshuffling my cabinet. I indicated what those moves were. There was a move to put Education under Mrs. Cora Richardson Hodge; to put Lands and Physical Planning under Mr. Evans McNiel Rogers; to put Environment under Mr. Curtis Richardson; and under my ministry would be Information Technology and e-Government services.

“The Governor had given me an indication that she was studying the matter and that she had a number of concerns. I am unhappy to report today that she wrote to me indicating that she has decided not to accept my advice as to the proposed reassignment of ministerial responsibilities.

“That is a matter which will probably end up in some heated discussions and debates, but it is my intention to ensure that the reshuffling of my cabinet – we decided together as Ministers – will take place. I am not prepared to accept the Governor’s views on this matter. I noticed that the Governor mentioned that under the Constitution, section 27(1), it claims that she may accept my advice to reassign my ministers; and I would like to point out to her that even though the word ‘may’ is a part of the Constitution, that ‘may’ is only to be exercised in real serious critical situations. It is not for the Governor to simply overrule my decision as the duly elected Chief Minister to make changes to my cabinet – so she will have a long road back and forth on this issue.”

The Chief Minister continued: “The Governor has the authority to manage the public service but I am afraid she doesn’t have the authority to manage the duly elected Government.”

Mr. Banks added: “I will be writing to the Governor on Wednesday to register my opposition to her decision not to carry out my plan for the reassignments in my cabinet. Further, I will be writing to Baroness Anelay, the Minister for the Overseas Territories as well.”

Minister of Social Development, Mr. Evans McNiel Rogers, had this to say: “With respect to what the Chief Minister just mentioned, in terms of the Governor’s authority in not accepting his advice, I think that is going to be a battle on both sides because, at the end of the day, and as the Chief Minister rightly mentioned, the Governor has the right to be responsible for the civil service; but, in terms of the ministerial portfolios, the elected Ministers of Government, the authority is reposed in the Chief Minister.

“However we look at it, at the end of the day, the Governor has his or her role to play. From time to time they are here for three years, some four years, and those of us who have been around the political block our tenure is for five years. We are here to represent the interest of the vast majority of the people of Anguilla by their selection and our election. I only think it is fitting and proper that the Governor would have these discussions with the Chief Minister and find out what is the basis for the reshuffling of the cabinet. I don’t think any Governor who comes to Anguilla for that short period would be able to say to the people of Anguilla, and any elected Government, they are in a better position with respect to the ministerial portfolios and, to a large extent, even the public service.

“I am sure that Mr. Banks who has been elected and has been a Minister of Government for just about every portfolio, and your humble servant who has been elected over a decade ago, would have some institutional knowledge and memory and, to a certain extent, the experience in working with various Permanent Secretaries over the years, that would put us in a better position to be able to monitor and be able to ascertain the skill sets that some of the folks in the public service have. That is something we have to deal with, and we intend to go ahead and deal with it.”

Mr. Rogers added: “In my view, it has nothing to do with the politics of the day, but the efficiency, effectiveness and, to a certain extent, focusing on moving this country forward. This is the most inappropriate time for the Governor and the Government of Anguilla to be in a battle because this is the time when the people of this country need to be able to see some light at the end of the tunnel. We, in Government, are focusing and trying to generate economic activity that would put our people in a better position than where we are today – as opposed to be scrabbling over what I would call minute details.”

The Minister of Home Affairs, Mrs. Cora Richardson-Hodge, was also at the press conference. She spoke in some detail on immigration, labour and constitutional matters for which she has responsibility. She expressed the hope that a new labour code would be decided and published by March.