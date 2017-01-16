GLOWING TRIBUTES TO FATHER OF THE NATION IN THE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

Never has a national of Anguilla was so bemoaned and lauded in Anguilla like the late James Ronald Webster, affectionately and gratefully referred to as Father of the Nation. He was accorded many heartfelt plaudits during a series of official tributes in the Altin Noraldo Harrigan Parliamentary Building on Wednesday, January 11.

Mr. Webster, who became Anguilla’s first Chief Minister in 1976, was at a point of great personal risk and sacrifice when he emerged as the fearless and acknowledged leader of the Anguilla Revolution in 1967. Backed by bands of men and women freedom fighters, and foot soldiers, he led what could have been a treasonable offensive against the Central Government of the late Premier Robert Bradshaw of the former Associated State of St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla. Mr. Webster, drawing on his own bravery, resolve and vision, eventually triumphed when Anguilla was formally separated by an Act of the British Parliament in December 1980.

The glowing tributes were paid to the Father of the Nation by some 26 persons listed on the official programme. The list comprised: the Speaker of the House, Mr. Leroy Rogers; Chief Minister, Mr. Victor Banks; Governor Christina Scott; Leader of the Opposition, Ms. Palmavon Webster; Members of the House: Mr. Curtis Richardson; Mrs. Cora Richardson-Hodge; Mrs Evalie Bradley; Mr. Evans McNiel Rogers; Mr. Terry Harrigan; Mr. Paul Harrigan; Deputy Governor, Mr. Perin Bradley; and the Acting Attorney-General, Mr. Anthony La-Ronde.

Others tribute bearers were: singer, Mrs. Susan Best-Richardson; Director of Social Security, Mr. Timothy Hodge; former Speakers of the House Assembly: Mrs. Barbara Webster-Bourne and Mr. David Carty; former members of the House Mr. Hubert Hughes (ex-Chief Minister); Mr. Edison Baird; Mr. Othlyn Vanterpool; Mr. Jerome Roberts; Mr. Haydn Hughes; Mrs. Keesha Carty; Mr. Claudel Romney; Mr. Clive Smith; and Mr. John (Bob) Rogers (via recording).

The tributes were preceded by the National Anthem and National Song by the Choir of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School under the direction of Mrs. Daphne Jacobs-Richardson. Following the tributes Government officials, and crowds of schoolchildren, from across the island, filed past Mr. Webster’s open casket. It was arranged for his body to lie in state in the House of Assembly from Wednesday to Friday, followed by the State Funeral (later on Friday) at St. Mary’s Anglican Church and the interment at the Mausoleum overlooking the Ronald Webster Park and The Valley area.