For The National Record:FINAL ARRANGEMENTS FOR STATE FUNERAL FOR THE LATE JAMES RONALD WEBSTER Friday January 13th, 2017 (St. Mary’s Anglican Church, 12 Noon)

The general public is asked to take due note of the final arrangements for Friday’s State Funeral for the late Revolutionary Leader and Father of the Nation Mr. James Ronald Webster.

Final viewing of the body will take place at the Atlin Noraldo Harrigan Parliament Building between the hours of 9:00 am – 10:45 am on Friday January 13th, 2017. This will be restricted in most part to overseas dignitaries and members of the immediate family.

The funeral procession will leave the grounds of the House of Assembly at 11:00am en-route to St. Mary’s Anglican Church. The composition of the procession will be as follows:

Police Escort Vehicle

The combined Royal Anguilla Police Force Band and contingent from the Royal Antigua and Barbuda Police Force Band

Firing Party

Gun Carriage flanked by Bearer Party

Mourning Party

Hearse

Clergy

Dignitaries including H.E. Governor, Hon. Chief Minister, Commissioner of Police and Overseas representatives(driving)

Family

Prison Officers

Fire Department

Cadet Corps

The procession will wend its way along the main road to St. Mary’s Anglican Church passing through a corridor of some 470 school children lining the street to the church.

Between 11:30 and 12 Noon will be a number of tributes including two overseas tributes, the Eulogy, Remarks by the Hon. Chief Minister and the National Anthem and the National Song by the combined band.

The funeral service, conducted by the Rt. Rev. L. Errol Brooks will begin at 12 Noon.

Following the service, the funeral process will wend its way to the Mausoleum at Pope Hill along the Queen Elizabeth Avenue and turning up to Campus B and into the school yard, entering the grounds of the Mausoleum from the East. Along the way the procession will again pass through a corridor of School children lining the street from Campus B.

The composition of the procession will be as follows:

Police Escort Vehicle

The combined Royal Anguilla Police Force Band and contingent from the Royal Antigua and Barbuda Police Force Band

Firing Party

Gun Carriage flanked by Bearer Party

Mourning Party

Hearse

Clergy

Dignitaries including H.E. Governor, Hon. Chief Minister, Commissioner of Police and Overseas representatives (walking)

Family

Prison Officers

Fire Department

Cadet Corps

The public is asked to note that most of the committal ceremony will take place immediately outside the mausoleum including the folding and presentation of the casket flag and the firing of the volleys which will allow clear viewing from the grounds of Campus B or on the west of the site.

Special areas have been designated for viewing at the burial site and members of the public are asked to follow the directions that will be provided so as to ensure that all in attendance have a clear view of the proceedings.

The doors of the Mausoleum will remain open following the committal for members of the public to enter and view.

The cooperation of all is requested to ensure that the funeral on Friday proceeds smoothly.