For The National Record: MAUSOLEUM COMPLETED IN TIME FOR FRIDAY’S STATE FUNERAL FOR FATHER OF THE NATION MR. JAMES RONALD WEBSTER

A beautiful mausoleum has been constructed on a rocky outcrop overlooking Pope Hill which will house the remains of Revolutionary Leader, First Chief Minister and Father of the Nation Mr. James Ronald Webster on Friday.

Work on the project began on December 22nd, 2016 under the direction of local architect and principal of Morlen’s Architectual Services Vanburn Andy Brookes.

The following represent the project participants:

Architect and Project Management

Vanburn Andy Brookes

Contractor

Greig Hughes of Greig’s Trucking

Local Stone

Cleophus Gumbs of Anguilla Native Stone

Tiling

Emerson Reid

Decorative Columns

Miguel Casilla

Doors

Juan/Klassique Carpentry

Landscaping

Desmond Paul of Unique Landscapes

Persons are reminded that the funeral service will be brought live on ATV and online at https://livestream.com/atvevents/jrw