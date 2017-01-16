For The National Record: MAUSOLEUM COMPLETED IN TIME FOR FRIDAY’S STATE FUNERAL FOR FATHER OF THE NATION MR. JAMES RONALD WEBSTER
Related Articles
A beautiful mausoleum has been constructed on a rocky outcrop overlooking Pope Hill which will house the remains of Revolutionary Leader, First Chief Minister and Father of the Nation Mr. James Ronald Webster on Friday.
Work on the project began on December 22nd, 2016 under the direction of local architect and principal of Morlen’s Architectual Services Vanburn Andy Brookes.
The following represent the project participants:
Architect and Project Management
Vanburn Andy Brookes
Contractor
Greig Hughes of Greig’s Trucking
Local Stone
Cleophus Gumbs of Anguilla Native Stone
Tiling
Emerson Reid
Decorative Columns
Miguel Casilla
Doors
Juan/Klassique Carpentry
Landscaping
Desmond Paul of Unique Landscapes
Persons are reminded that the funeral service will be brought live on ATV and online at https://livestream.com/atvevents/jrw