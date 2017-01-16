For The National Record: CONTINGENT OF EIGHT MUSICIANS FROM THE ROYAL ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA POLICE BAND IN ANGUILLA FOR FRIDAY’S STATE FUNERAL FOR JAMES RONALD WEBSTER

A contingent of eight musicians from the Royal Antigua and Barbuda Police Band are in Anguilla for tomorrow’s State Funeral for the Father of the Nation.

They are here at the invitation of the Royal Anguilla Police Force Band.

The eight are:

1. Band Leader – Inspector Rupert Edwards

2. Trumpets – Senior Sergeant Edwin Brown and Constable Kenneth Matthew

3. Trombones – Corporal Carlisle Stuart and Corporal Jerry Peters

4. Baritone – Corporal Rae Charles

5. Clarinet – Superintendent Bernadette Nuffield

6. Tenor Saxaphone – Constable Dane Smith

The combined band will officiate at tomorrow’s ceremony which will include the procession from the Parliament Building to the church, during the church service and the procession from the church to Pope Hill as well as during the ceremony.

While here, the visiting contingent will conduct band training for their Anguillian counterparts.

The contingent will return to Antigua on Sunday.