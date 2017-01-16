FAREWELL, THANK YOU, FATHER OF THE NATION! STATE FUNERAL FOR THE LATE JAMES RONALD WEBSTER

The pomp and ceremony of the State Funeral, all the other official events that preceded it, and the involvement of people from all walks of life, including masses of schoolchildren, should send a clear message to the world. That message is that that the late Honourable James Ronald Webster, Leader of the Anguilla Revolution, First Chief Minister, and Father of the Nation, was held in high esteem and was beloved on the island.

Mr. Webster died on Friday, December 9, 2016, at the age of just over 90 years. The State Funeral, at St. Mary’s Anglican Parish Church in The Valley, on Friday January 13 (a holiday for that purpose), immediately followed a week of mourning. The week included an island-wide motorcade, greeted by lines of schoolchildren in particular; and the lying in state of Mr. Webster’s body for three days in the Anguilla House of Assembly Chambers. The House, seat of the legislature, is officially known as the Atlin Noraldo Harrigan Building (named after the late Mr. Atlin Harrigan OBE who, in the early days of 1967, was the co-leader of the Anguilla Revolution.

A number of dignitaries from far and near attended the State Funeral for the Father of the Nation.

The official Tribute at the State Funeral was delivered by Chief Minister, the Honourable Victor Banks. The Eulogy was presented by Mrs. Yvonne Pryce, step daughter of Mr. Webster. Mr. Timothy Hodge and Mrs. Parlona Webster-Reece, nephew and daughter of Mr. Webster, respectively, did the Scripture readings. The Sermon was delivered by the Right Reverend L. Errol Brooks, the top Anglican Clergyman in Anguilla and Bishop of the Diocese of the North Eastern Caribbean and Aruba. The other clergymen were Archdeacon Franklyn Reid of Antigua, Rev. Menes Hodge and Methodist Superintendent, Rev. Dr. Wycherly Gumbs. The full texts of the Tribute, Eulogy, and the Sermon, referred here, are published elsewhere in this edition of The Anguillian for the national record.

The 32-page booklet for Mr. Webster, Anguilla’s main celebrated National Hero, is punctured throughout with various quotations from him regarding his determined leadership of, and vision for, the island and his people. One such quotation is: “I do not intend to lead my people to failure”. The last one at the back of the booklet reads as follows: “When I took up this struggle in Anguilla, some years ago, I got involved deeply seeking a better way for Anguillians. It was like a hen trying to protect her chickens.” It was that saying that inspired Mr. Colville Petty OBE, historian and museum curator, to write the well-known article, “A Hen and Her Chickens”, which captured, like no other, the leadership qualities of Mr. Webster. That article, which first appeared in The Anguillian newspaper in 2002, has now been reprinted in the funeral booklet.

There are a number of other tributes in the booklet. The Governor of Anguilla, Her Excellency Christina Scott, wrote in part: “It is with sadness and also with thanks for a life fully lived, that we unite to remember the ‘Father of the Nation’, Mr. James Ronald Webster. Anguilla’s first Chief Minister [he] played a pivotal role in the Revolution stepping up with courage to lead his people to a brighter, better future. He demonstrated how, through force of character, nations can be formed and grow through peaceful, purposeful actions. That by coming together and looking to the future with common intent and for the good of all, fairness and opportunity can prevail.

“It was a privilege to meet Mr. Webster. He told me that countries do not develop people, but that people develop countries. It was a message for all of us. Even in recent years, it was clear that he had not lost his passion to see a better Anguilla and retained strong views about where and how we can, and must, do better. His legacy will be an inspiration to future generations as they take on his work of nation-building.”

Chief Minister, Mr. Victor Banks, stated: “On the eve of the Fiftieth Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution it is especially heart-wrenching as we realise that he will not be here to celebrate this milestone achievement with us, as well as to hear for himself the many accolades that would undoubtedly be piled on him during those celebrations for his unequalled contribution to taking us on the path to self-determination…

“To lead Anguilla down a path to becoming a nation ‘proud, strong and free’ has been the vision that he espoused throughout his life and has been the cementing mantra of our people over the last fifty years. We thank him for the humility of his leadership style that has been the distinguishing mark of his service to the people of Anguilla.”

The Honourable Kenneth Mapp, Governor of the US Virgin Islands, wrote: “Mr. Webster was often called the Father of the Nation of Anguilla and his influence extended throughout the region. He played a significant role in the Revolution and demonstrated that great things could truly be accomplished through goodwill, force of character and a sense of purpose. He maintained a vision for a better life for his people and encouraged them to rule their own destinies, laying the foundation for the island’s social and economic development…

“I am truly honoured to be among those paying tribute to [former] Chief Minister Webster at this time. He now rests among the remarkable men and women of Caribbean history who led us in our struggles for freedom, justice and greater prosperity. Death can never take a good man away, for in the hearts of the people he inspired, his legacy is eternal.”

Ms. Palmavon Webster, Leader of the Opposition in Anguilla, wrote: “When Anguilla faced its darkest hours, under the oppression of Robert Bradshaw, and Anguillians were in despair for their future, a generous Providence gave us James Ronald Webster. As long as memories are kept alive of that time of terrible danger, and of the men and women who, with him, won the victory for us, the name of James Ronald Webster will live…

“James Ronald Webster is indeed the Father of the Nation and…what he said, and what he did, for Anguilla and our people will never die. May his memory be forever blessed and may God bless Anguilla always.”

Madam Aline Hanson, President of the Territorial Council of Saint. Martin, wrote: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of the great Revolutionary Leader and former Chief Minister, the Honourable James Ronald Webster. Anguilla has lost a great man and the Caribbean has lost a powerful force for peace, democracy and rights to self-determination.

“On behalf of all the people of Saint Martin, I send our deepest condolences to the former Chief Minister’s family and the people of Anguilla at this difficult time.

“The Caribbean sub-region mourns with you and celebrates the extraordinary life of this remarkable man who devoted his life to obtaining a recognition of regional and local reality. I think we lost him but surely we did not lose him as a model in our life.”

The funeral booklet also contains a letter to the people of Anguilla written several years ago by Mr. Webster but only now released. That letter appears in this current issue of The Anguillian newspaper.

One of Mr. Webster’s closing quotations in the funeral booklet is: “As a nation, we must move onwards and upwards.”

The various tributes and the entire programme for the State Funeral for the Honourable James Ronald Webster, delivered on behalf of the people of Anguilla, can be summed up in the above words: “Goodbye and thank you, to the Father of the Nation.”