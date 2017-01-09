EXCO APPROVES TWELVE FOR THE AWARD OF THE ANGUILLA BADGE OF HONOUR AND QUEEN’S CERTIFICATE FOR 2017

The Executive Council has approved twelve persons for the award of the Anguilla Badge of Honour and Queen’s Certificate on Anguilla Day. The ceremony marking the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution and Anguilla Day will be held at the James Ronald Webster Park on Tuesday May 30th, 2017

The Awardees for this year are:

1. Mrs. Romania (Monty) Hodge – Revolution

2. Mr. Lemuel Phillips – Revolution

3. Mr. Hugh Lake – Revolution

4. Ms. Agnes Maynard (posthumously) – Social Development

5. Mrs. Eudene L. Romney – Social Development

6. Mrs. Blondell Harriette Rodgiers – Social Development

7. Mrs. Lana Connor Hoyoung – Social Development

8. Mr. Harris Richardson – Social Development

9. Mr. Joseph N. Hodge – Social Development

10. Mr. Felix Fleming – Social Development

11. Mr. Everet Romney – Social Development

12. Mr. Evan McArthur Owen – Social Development

It is to be noted that the Awards have been categorized as follows:

Anguillians and/or non-Anguillians who have played a critical role during the Anguilla Revolution of 1967-1969;

Anguillians and/or non-Anguillians who have made outstanding contributions to the Social, Political, Economic, Cultural and (Arts, Science and Technology, Entrepreneurship) development of Anguilla since 1969.

Ms. Romania (Monty) Hodge – Revolution

Monty Hodge, like many of the Anguillian women of that time, was very active and vocal in the many protests that followed the British invasion of the island on 19th March 1969. She was in every demonstration in Anguilla during the revolution following in the footsteps of the late Doreen Duncan who has been honoured for her contribution. It was women like her who contributed to the success of the revolution.

Monty is among the some 27 Anguillian women featured in renowned historian Colville Petty’s publication ‘Anguilla’s Battle for Freedom 1967 – 1969’ under the caption Women in the Revolution. Mr. Petty notes that the history of Anguilla will give them credit for, among other things, keeping the revolutionary spirit alive. Their participation also included keeping freedom fighters in hiding supplied with food and drink, guarding the beaches alongside their menfolk and demonstrating against the invading British forces.

Mr. Lemuel Phillip – Revolution

Lemuel Phillip was among the brave and committed activists of the Anguilla revolution. He travelled to St. Kitts on 9th June, 1967, aboard the Rambler in an attempt to overthrow its government and replace it with one sympathetic to Anguilla’s cause. He was one of the party of 15 Anguillians who made that trip and, in so doing, placed his life on the line for his country. Full details of the ill-fated coup attempt and the role played by Lemuel are comprehensively outlined in ‘Anguilla’s Battle for Freedom, 1967 – 1969’ by Colville L. Petty and A. Nat Hodge.

Lemuel was among the Anguillian freedom fighters arrested. He was granted bail in December 1967, and along with the three remaining Anguillians still in St. Kitts at that time (Todville Harrigan, Wilkin Smith and Mitchell Harrigan) finally managed to make their escape bid to Anguilla on the night of Tuesday 23rd January, 1968. Their arrival at Island Harbour Anguilla on Wednesday 24th January 1968 after some eight months in St. Kitts, meant that all of the Anguillians who took part in the attempted coup had returned safely home.

According to the publication, the attempted coup which was plotted on the basis of several misconceptions was ill-timed – was riddled with flaws – but it nonetheless contributed to the success of the Anguilla Revolution.

Mr. Hugh Lake – Revolution

Hugh Lake was a young and fearless freedom fighter during the 1967 Anguilla Revolution. Hugh at the time just aged 16, is known to have carried out a number of daring acts of rebellion during the protests. His contributions included guarding beaches from West End to Island Harbour as well as the airport where he along with other freedom fighters would remove tanks to allow approved planes to land.

He also formed part of a ‘Defence Force’ in Rey Hill with other freedom fighters such as Adrian Gumbs (deceased), Collins Hodge and William Horsford (Slim), among others, which was charged with keeping law and order.

There is no doubt that Hugh Lake, though a youngster at the time, made a valuable contribution to Anguilla’s struggle to break away from the yoke of St. Kitts.



Ms. Agnes Maynard (posthumously) – Social Development

In the late 1950s Agnes Maynard returned to Anguilla and assisted her aging father who was at that time the Registrar of Births, Deaths and Marriages. During the revolutionary era and following the passing of her father, Agnes was appointed Registrar and functioned in that capacity for a number of years. In the 1970s she returned to the classroom and taught at the Valley Primary School. She served as Headmistress of the then Island Harbour, East End and West End Primary Schools before retiring at age 55. She was a well-known music teacher and over the years prepared many students for the Royal Schools of Music examinations. She also served for many years as the organist at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church. Tr. Maynard was a very humble woman who never sought the limelight but cared for Anguilla and its people whole-heartedly. She was loved by all.



Mrs. Eudene L. Romney – Social Development

Eudene L. Romney served as a Staff Nurse as the Cottage Hospital. She was promoted to Assistant Community Development and Social Welfare Officer. She was seconded to PAHO for four years to spearhead the Family Life Education Project. Eudene was promoted to Community Development and Social Welfare Officer and held that position until her retirement from the Anguilla Public Service. She has also held various positions in the Maranatha Methodist Church including Congregational Steward, President of the Women’s League, Choir Director and Coordinator for the District Synod Conference. There is no doubt that Eudene has contributed much to the social development of Anguilla.

Mrs. Blondell Harriett Rodgiers – Social Development

Blondell Rodgiers continues to be one of the leading women’s activists in Anguilla. She has been a prominent member of the Soroptimist International Club of Anguilla since its inception here some 35 years ago.

She served as President during the period 2009 – 2010 and again from 2010 – 2011. Her many achievements have included initiating the Club’s annual Christmas Fair on the grounds of Government House; co-organising the annual Summer Reading Programme over a decade ago and working with the Anguilla Red Cross in having swimming lessons taught to children around the island.

She is one of the key instigators of the AXA Cares Programme instigated since 2011 which provides food baskets to the poor and needy across the island and was also instrumental in the revival of the National Council of Women, serving as Deputy Chair during the period 2012 – 2015. There is no doubt that Blondell has contributed much to the social development of Anguilla.

Mrs. Lana Connor Hoyoung – Social Development

Lana Connor Hoyoung continues to be one of the leading women’s activists in Anguilla and has made outstanding contributions to women’s work in Anguilla. She is one of the founding members of the National Council of Women, which in its heyday functioned as an umbrella organization representing women’s groups and organsations in Anguilla and representing their interests at the community and government level. The National Council with funding from USAID and CIDA established the Craft Shop which provided training opportunities for women in various fields such as cooking, pottery etc and also provided an outlet for the sale of craft by local artists.

Lana was the second Social Worker to serve in Anguilla during the period 1980 – 1998 and again from 2000 – 2002. She worked for many years in the public service as a Principal Assistant Secretary with responsibility for Gender and Protocol and represented the island at many regional and international workshops and conferences dealing with women’s issues including the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing China in September 1995 where she was able to articulate Anguilla’s case in relation to gender equality and the empowerment of all women.

Lana was also instrumental in developing entrepreneurial skills for women and economic development through thee various programmes offered via the Anguilla Craft Shop.

She is a cofounder and 1st Chairperson of the Blowing Point Youth Development Centre. In Church life she is an accredited Local Preacher in the Methodist Church and has served as an organist at the Maranatha and Immanuel Methodist Churches. She has housed a number of children in the community in need of protection at her home at her cost over a number of years. There is no doubt that Lana has contributed much to the social development of Anguilla.



Mr. Harris Richardson – Social Development

Harris Richardson (Mr. Cool) is inextricably linked to Anguilla’s national sport – Boat Racing. Mr. Cool along with a group of boat racing enthusiasts, is credited for pioneering the now well-established Anguilla Day Around-The-Island race, inaugurated in 1982.

Mr. Cool’s involvement in the development of the island’s national sport, has been lauded by Mr. David Carty, as a “labour of love dedicated to preserving a most integral aspect of Anguilla’s cultural heritage”. Carty, a professional boat builder and historian was speaking during the launch of an issue of postage stamps, under the theme: “Anguilla Day- Around The Island Boat Race Champions”, on May 29th, 2015.

Harris who was honoured for his contribution during the ceremony also built the racing boat ‘De Chan’ which is credited with the most Around the Island wins. Mr. Cool also managed the Boat Racing Committee from 1984 – 2005 and was a familiar voice commentating on the boat races as well as the popular Boat Race Cross Fire radio programme.

He also contributed significantly to the development of football in Anguilla through his team the Mr. Cool Attackers which helped to develop dozens of youngsters in the Valley area. He was involved in the administration of cricket and served for many years as the Secretary of the Cricket Association.

Mr. Joseph N. Hodge – Social Development

Joseph Hodge has made his mark on the early as well as the present day development of health services in Anguilla when in 1976 he became the first qualified Anguillian to be appointed Laboratory Technologist and to perform critical roles of the blood examination and analysis and x-ray screenings. He has also contributed significantly to education in Anguilla when he was appointed as one of the first qualified teachers at the Valley Secondary School where his classroom assignments included biology, health science, rural science as well as music and singing. He also introduced the School Song ‘Our Eyes Have Seen The Vision’ which still reigns today.

For many decades he was an organist in the Anglican Church in Anguilla (and other churches in Anguilla and other islands), composing and teaching music and tonic solfa, the latter which he notes is a dying art. He is credited with composing well over 20 anthems, most of which are set to sheet music to be published. He formed the Gold Tones Ecumenical Choir in the early 1980s. The Choir presented many concerts and cantatas in Anguilla as well as overseas in St. Maarten and St. Thomas.

Mr. Felix Fleming – Social Development

Felix Fleming is the founder and Artistic Director of the Sunshine Theatre Company in Anguilla, St. Thomas and St. Maarten. He is legendary in Caribbean theatre for well over 50 years. His works have graced many stages in Anguilla and neighbouring islands.

The award winning Playwright has worked extensively with a number of Caribbean and American professionals such as Derek Walcott, Henk Jan, Dennis Scott, David Edgecombe and Rosary Harper among others. He is credited with over 16 full length plays including ‘Somebody Help Me Please’, a piece that brought attention to the public domain of the troubling issue of child abuse and most recently ‘Shelter from the Storm’ which highlighted the importance of disaster preparedness.

It is undeniable that social and cultural life in Anguilla and the region has benefitted tremendously from his writings and other productions.

Mr. Everet Romney – Social Development

Everet Romney was the first locally appointed General Manager of Cable & Wireless (W.I.) and Anguilla Branch, 1977. In 1986, under his tenure, Anguilla saw the commissioning of the Northern Telecom DMS-100 switch with the main feature being IDD calls. He also oversaw the expansion of the telephone network and had the foresight to install this when the economy began to grow in the mid-80s with the tourism industry.

He also served as the Second Nominated Member in the House of Assembly 1977 – 1978.

Mr. Evan McArthur Owen – Social Development

Evan Owen is credited with introducing the W.E.S.T. system to the boat building industry in Anguilla in 1981. Using this technology, Evan built the ferry boat ‘Cheers’ and followed up with two racing boats the ‘Concorde’ and the ‘Raven’. He went on to build many other boats using this system including a second ferry boat the ‘Lion’. He devoted quite a bit of his time to the development of the youth, and one of the many activities in which he was engaged was to have a weekly session teaching woodwork to boys at the Road Primary School. He has been an honest and hard-working Anguillian serving both his country and fellow man selflessly over the many years.