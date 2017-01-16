The Eulogy for The Father of The Nation, Mr. James Ronald Webster, was written some three years ago with him telling his stepdaughter, Mrs. Yvonne (Patsy) Pryce, what to write. At the same time, the funeral service, including the choice of hymns, was also jointly done by them.

The Eulogy was delivered by Patsy during the State Funeral on Friday, January 13, 2017. In the past, she spoke on Mr. Webster’s behalf during the Government’s birthday celebrations for him and at his last appearance at the Anguilla Day Official Parade in 2014.

Here now is the text of that Eulogy:

Rev. 20:6

Blessed and holy are those who have part in the first resurrection. The second death has no power over them, but they will be priests of God and of Christ and will reign with him for a thousand years.

On March 2, 1926, Mr. James Ronald Webster was born to Mary Octavia and Robert Livington Webster, both deceased. He was the third of eight children, five of whom have already passed away, leaving his siblings Florel Harrigan and Olive Hodge as the two remaining members of his time.

In the early part of 1936, along with his only brother, at the tender age of 9, he traveled to St. Maarten, in search of work. Good luck was in their favour, and they were both employed on a farm, owned by Mr. & Mrs. Romondt. His brother stayed there for a short time, before traveling to Canada.

Our beloved Mr. Webster worked with the Romondts for twenty seven and a half years before they died. During this time, they treated him like their child, having none of their own, and willed their entire estate to him, which at that time was valued at over $ 8 million U.S.

Shortly thereafter, Mr. Webster returned to Anguilla for a brief vacation, and was appalled at the state of this island, in comparison to neighboring St. Maarten. The lack of running water, paved roads, electricity, telecommunications, adequate health care, proper schools and a decent airstrip made him explore his possible involvement in working towards correcting these shortcomings.

Upon his death, Mr. Webster was married to Cleopatra Webster, of whom he often mentioned his undying love. He was the father of five children: Christian, Tony, Rondie, Polly and Frankie. He was also the stepfather of Charmaine, Yvonne, Vernon, Harriet, Valarie and Ivor, as well as his adopted son Joshua. He has several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In 1966, along with a small group of Anguillans from Island Harbor, a decision was made to work towards ending hardships for the people of Anguilla. Mr. Webster decided to return home and use his own resources for the betterment of the island and his people.

Mr. Webster had limited education, and never graduated from High School, not to mention college. He was self-educated, and he had a vast amount of common sense. He was known as Anguilla’s good shepherd who was willing to give his life for his sheep. He was a humble and compassionate man, with a vision and mission to see Anguilla move forward.

With others by his side, he fearlessly led the first bloodless revolution in the region. He was never afraid about the success of the revolution, as he famously stated: “Our battle will not be won by force but by your support under the almighty hand of God.”

Mr. Webster was a charismatic leader and he was loved by most. I quote the words of Emmanuel Webster (1994): “I sat down with Mr. Webster and I talked to him and I found out that the man has wisdom in his very toes.” Other quotes included the late Jeremiah Gumbs: “When Mr. Webster says act, do not question him!” and the late John Thomas: “When Mr. Webster is wrong he is right and when he is right he is double right.”

Mr. Webster, a highly religious man, would often tell his people: “Let not your heart be troubled. You believe in God, believe also in me. I will never leave you nor forsake you. Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” On another occasion, he said to his people: “I know that some in this crowd have their fears and doubts but this is because they lack faith. Fears and doubts only overshadow a man when he lacks confidence.”

Mr. Webster possessed a will of steel which allowed him to forge forward for the betterment of Anguilla and its people.

After all his work, Anguilla was finally separated from St.Kitts-Nevis on December 19, 1980 when Anguilla underwent a complete social, economic and political metamorphosis.

One of his greatest accomplishments during his tenure of Chief Minister was the introduction and establishment of Social Security for the people of Anguilla. Although strongly objected to by other legislators at the time, Mr. Webster singlehandedly forced on with determination, and today the Social Security has blossomed into a lucrative organization, which is being enjoyed by many.

It is no secret what all Mr. Webster did for his beloved Anguilla and its people. Naming him “Father of the Nation” is extremely appreciated and his life will go down in history as one Anguillian not to be forgotten.

During his last years, when Mr. Webster’s health began to decline, he was confined to his bed and no longer able to drive his car, traveling throughout the island, stopping and greeting everyone he met. Mr. Webster was a man for the people, and although he was no longer in government/politics, he would oftentimes talk about Anguilla and “from whence we came”. As we mourn this loss and honour Mr. Webster’s life, we know that his memory will remain in the hearts of those whose lives he touched during his time with us. As we bid the Father of the Nation farewell, it is with hope that we all are comforted by the promise that “to be absent from the body is to be present in the Lord”. We all shall miss him; he has fought a good fight, he has finished his course and taken his final journey into the great beyond to await our arrival.

MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE