DIGICEL SUPPORTS NATALIE RICHARDSON IN THE 2017 MISS WORLD UNIVERSITY PAGEANT

Tuesday January 10th, 2017- The Valley Anguilla; Digicel, is proud to support Miss Natalie Richardson as she journeys to Beijing, China, to represent Anguilla in the 2017 Miss World University Pageant.

The prestigious 25 year old had placed 1st runner up in the 2016 Miss Anguilla Pageant where she first and impressively displayed her talent and love for pageantry.

Miss Richardson promises to promote her tiny 35 square mile island by showing that big things come in small packages. “I am extremely grateful and appreciative of Digicel’s support! I look forward to truly representing under the brand and for Anguilla at large” she said.

The World Miss University Organizing Committee strives for activities such as international cooperation, global university culture, and free diplomacy.

Ms. Kerchelle Jn Charles Head of Commercial expressed that Digicel and Anguilla can expect Natalie will be proudly representing for Anguilla and Digicel’s brand. She is talented, smart and confident in her abilities and team. The management and staff at Digicel wish Natalie best of luck on her journey and we hope that her experience is a great one.

The Management and staff of Digicel urge all Anguillians to support Ms. Richardson on this journey. For updates regarding the pageant in Beijing, China, view other participants and voting information on www.wmu.world/index.php.

– Press Release